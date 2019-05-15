Spice Up Your Life (for a Night)! You Can Now Stay on the Real Spice Girls Bus from Spice World

Image zoom Matt Alexander/PA Wire; Tim Roney/Getty

If you wannabe a Spice Girl, this is pretty much as close as you can get!

Starting May 22, travelers can book a stay on the original Spice Girls bus used in the movie Spice World. The double-decker bus, which is parked in Wembley Park in Market Square in London, will be available to book for up to three guests on June 14 and June 15 on Airbnb.

Outside, the bus is decorated with the iconic Union Jack flag, and reads “Spice Bus No. 19.” Inside, Airbnb host Suzanne Godley renovated the space to pay homage to the band, who will be kicking off a reunion tour this May. You won’t find a swing, catwalk or life-size dollhouse in side, however, as the sets used to represent the inside of the bus in the film were seemingly shot on a sound stage much larger than even this sizable ride.

Godley has decorated in the spirit of the girl group, however. A neon light that reads “Girl Power” hangs above three chairs upholstered with the British flag, and the downstairs living space is decked out with ’90s magazines and CDs. Up the stairs, which are covered in zebra-print carpet, there’s a bed, a sitting area, two disco balls, and even a basket of colorful scrunchies so guests can channel their inner Sporty Spice.

Original Spice Bus used in the movie

“The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession,” Godley says. “My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performances as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times. And while I have grown up over the years, I don’t think I’ve ever grown out of my love for them.”

Image zoom

The Airbnb host first decided she was going to renovate the space and rent it out after her boss decided to purchase the bus.

“We’ve worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home in keeping with its legacy, and I’m so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb,” Godley says. “Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can’t wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience.”



Of course, the listing has some fun Spice-centric “bus rules.”

Interior of the bus from Spice World

“I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want” the listing reads, before adding that the space does not allow pets, it’s smoke-free and there’s a maximum of three guests allowed at a time.



They also encourage a “90s dress code,” and say that “double denim is permitted,” “Girl Power is essential,” “Selfies in the drivers seat are encouraged” and guests must perform a “compulsory rendition of ‘Goodbye’ on check out.”

According to a release from Airbnb, Godley is expected to open the Airbnb for additional dates when it is available for booking starting May 22. Rates start at £99 ($129).