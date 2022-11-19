Lifestyle Travel Heading Home for the Holidays? Oprah's Favorite 3-in-1 Travel Toiletry Bag Is at Its Lowest Price in a Month She says it fits all her makeup and skincare By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 19, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Taking trips is always fun, but packing for them isn't. Checking everything off your list and ensuring you have enough space for it all can be stressful, but Oprah Winfrey found a travel toiletry bag that will simplify one step of the process for you — and right now, it's more affordable than ever. Oprah's list of favorite things is always chock-full of pretty and practical products, so it's no surprise that this "luxe" travel makeup bag made the cut this year. The three-in-one pick makes keeping all of your skincare, hygiene, and makeup essentials organized in one place simple — and today, you can get it at its lowest price in a month, according to Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Trvl Design Travel Toiletry Bag, $67.20 (orig. $84); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. At first glance, the Trvl Design Travel Toiletry Bag looks like one bag, but the inside actually includes two separate pouches and a zippered compartment, so you can conveniently divide your products up. Oprah calls the pouches "just the right size to stash makeup and some skincare," and loves how the bag's multiuse design allows you to "get bang for your buck." Both full and travel-sized products can easily fit inside each bag, and you can use them for hair accessories or jewelry, too. If you're going on a shorter trip and need less toiletries, use one of the removable pouches solo to save space. When it's unzipped, the entire travel makeup bag can lay flat, so you can see where everything is at a glance. Snag this clever three-in-one toiletry bag while it's 20 percent off and feel at ease when packing for upcoming holiday travel, or get the practical present for someone on your Christmas list. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping PSA: Amazon's Outlet Has Fashion-Forward Dresses Up to 54% Off Ahead of Black Friday Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon Has Huge Deals on Robot Vacuums — Prices Start at Just $110 The Crockpot Dutch Oven Shoppers Prefer to Pricey Le Creuset Is on Major Sale — Up to 62% Off