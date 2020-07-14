Petition Aims to Rename Rochester Airport for Abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Who Lived in City

The airport already has a terminal that is named for Douglass, alongside one named for Susan B. Anthony

A petition calling for Greater Rochester International Airport to be renamed after the famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass is quickly gaining steam online, with over 2,500 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

Created by Richard Glaser, the Change.org petition argues that the New York airport should be renamed as Frederick Douglass International Airport to honor the author and civil rights leader, and is directed toward Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The airport already has a terminal that is named for Douglass, as well as one named for Susan B. Anthony.

Douglass lived in the Rochester area for 25 years, where he ran and published The North Star — a prominent anti-slavery newspaper, according to the petition. After his death in 1895, he was laid to rest in the city.

Glaser told the local publication RochesterFirst.com that he started the petition to help contribute to racial equity in Rochester, sharing, "Symbols are very important. Racial equity is the ball and chain we carry around our ankle."

He also notes that renaming the air hub would allow the reformer to serve as a role model for people who live in Rochester and those visiting from around the world.

"Frederick Douglass is arguably among the greatest historical figures for all the reasons that someone might win a Nobel Prize," he told the publication. "He really enshrines the values that were put out there by the Founding Fathers."

He added: "We were blessed with Douglass's presence in our community. People around the world know him, every school kid learns about Frederick Douglass. It’s time to get that symbolic recognition."

Monroe County Executive Bello says that he supports the idea and is looking to study the proposal, according to another outlet, Democrat and Chronicle.

"Frederick Douglass holds an unparalleled place of prominence in the history of Rochester and Monroe County," Bello said in a written statement obtained by the publication.

"I appreciate the input and civic engagement of so many residents who have suggested renaming the Greater Rochester International Airport in Mr. Douglass’s honor," Bello said. "I am supportive of this idea and my administration will be working with the County Legislature, the Federal Aviation Administration, the public and other stakeholders in coming weeks to develop a process to study this proposal.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meet 5 Inspiring People Charting the Path Forward as America Fights Racism

The quest to change the airport's name comes amid a movement to honor more Black historical figures and leaders publicly, and calls to rename buildings and other institutions that pay tribute to individuals with ties to slavery and other forms of racial discrimination.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: