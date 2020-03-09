One Flight Forced to Turn Around Twice to Remove Drunk Passengers

Alcohol-fueled disruptions caused one flight to reroute — not once, but twice.

On Thursday, two separate groups of travelers became rowdy while flying with EasyJet from Manchester, U.K., to Alicante, Spain, PEOPLE can confirm.

The plane was forced to turn around after take off, so a group of intoxicated passengers could be taken off the flight. They then started the journey again, before having to return a second time to offload an additional group of disruptive flyers.

The European airline explained the situation on the flight, which finally landed at its destination three-and-a-half hours late.

“We are aware that some passengers were drinking their own alcohol onboard and prior to flight in the terminal,” a representative for EasyJet tells PEOPLE. “Police met the aircraft to remove the passengers before it continued to Alicante.”

They added, “Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior on board. The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority.”

According to the Washington Post, alcohol may be to blame for a rising number of airplane disturbances — airlines noted one altercation for every 1,053 flights in 2017, the International Air Transport Association reported. Intoxication was one of the major players in the unruly situations.

“Drink-fueled air rage is becoming more commonplace,” a spokesperson for a travel security service told the Post last year. “Multiple agencies that oversee in-flight regulations are now collaborating with the commercial airlines to review present practices of the selling and the consumption of alcohol in both airport bars as well as in-flight.”