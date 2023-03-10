From Treehouses to a Suspended Train: See Every Hotel Eugene Levy Stays at on 'The Reluctant Traveler'

01 of 09 Move Over Rosebud Motel Apple TV After binge-watching the entire Apple TV+ original, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, viewers may be experiencing an intense amount of wanderlust. Levy takes watchers along an incredible journey to eight different countries where he steps outside of his comfort zone. The Schitt's Creek alum learns more about each destination's culture by trying new foods and engaging in various activities, like underwater sound baths in the Maldives or dog sledding in Finland. Of course, he also shares an inside look into each luxury lodging experience along the way. With the help of Hotels.com, PEOPLE rounded up the exact hotels featured in the series.

02 of 09 Arctic TreeHouse Hotel in Rovaniemi, Finland Hotels.com Nestled between snow-covered trees in the Arctic Circle, the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel is the perfect getaway for travelers hoping to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights or the Midnight Sun. The hotel offers three types of accommodations: the Arctic TreeHouse Suite, the Arctic GlassHouse and ArcticScene Executive Suite. Each secluded space features a sleek Scandinavian design with panoramic views of the northern sky, with rooms starting at $635 a night. "So apparently this place has incredible views of the Northern Lights and it's designed for people who love new experiences — but I'm hoping they'll welcome me as well," Levy says, noting the hotel's arctic floating and sledge ride activities.

03 of 09 Nayara Tented Camp in La Fortuna, Costa Rica Hotels.com Upon arriving at this Costa Rican hotel, Levy describes his accommodation as "the best-looking tent" he's ever seen. The luxury glamping outpost is surrounded by rainforest with views of the Arenal Volcano, which has been dormant for the last ten years. Rooms start at $1,006 a night. Along with enjoying the stunning views from their spacious tents, guests can visit the hotel's sloth sanctuary or walk over dry lava to explore surrounding greenery and wildlife. Levy tells PEOPLE: "I was never into jungles or rainforests. I'm not really into any place where you get all the creepy crawlies." But in the spirit of stepping out of his comfort zone, he adds, "I did the night hike in the rainforest in Costa Rica."

04 of 09 Gritti Palace in Venice, Italy Hotels.com "I'm a little out of my element here," Levy says upon entering the historic Gritti Palace. "Real gold leaf on the furniture? It's kind of the Old World preserved." The 5-star accommodation dates back to 1475 and boasts incredible views of the Grand Canal in the heart of Venice. For prices starting at $1,059 a night, guests can live like "royalty, billionaires and Hollywood icons" Levy says, while marveling at the hotel's Venetian style. "The furniture is older than the United States," the actor adds. After an exclusive Riva Yacht Experience through the city's canals, guests can unwind on the outdoor terrace and enjoy dinner with a view.

05 of 09 Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah AMAN Meaning "peaceful mountain" in Sanskrit, Amangiri offers an escape to the desert of Utah with stunning red rock and canyon views from every room. "I love the way this hotel fits in with the landscape," Levy says, "It's like the whole place is completely at one with the desert." For $3,500 a night, guests can lodge like a celebrity at one of the hotel's three accommodation styles: tented pavilion, private suite or the Mesa Home. For thrill-seekers, the Cave Peak Stairway is one of the hotel's more adventurous activities, suspended 400 feet above the ground and supported by cables and ladder rungs. Guests can also explore the nearby slot canyons, a geographical marvel that makes for an incredible daytime hike.

06 of 09 Kudadoo Maldives Private Island Resort Hotels.com With only 200 out of 1,200 islands in the Maldives open to visitors, the private island resort of Kudadoo is certainly a travel destination to remember. Levy was in awe of the "amazing colors" of the ocean surrounding the resort, despite his fear of water. "This is quite the vista," he said. "I requested an ocean view, and they certainly gave me one." Starting at $4,096 a night, the tropical oasis offers private villas over crystal blue waters and is currently the Maldives' "only fully solar-powered private island," according to its official website. It offers an all-inclusive experience with unique spa and dining opportunities as well. Levy revealed to PEOPLE that his daughter Sarah, who also starred in Schitt's Creek, accompanied him to the stunning paradise. "Sarah came with me to the Maldives," he said. "I'd look over and see her lying in a hammock reading a book. It's always nice, kind of warms the heart."

07 of 09 Kruger Shalati Train Lodge in Skukuza, South Africa Hotels.com Suspended 1,000 feet over the Sabie River in Skukuza, South Africa, the Kruger Shalati offers an experience unlike any other starting at $757 a night. Each room is situated in a renovated train car from the 1950s and boasts a natural soundtrack of South Africa's wildlife — such as lions, hippos and monkeys — to be heard all day and night. "When I looked out every day," Levy recalls to PEOPLE, "I could look down over the river in the marsh and I would see these animals. And I actually loved it, it was like my own backyard in a way." He also took advantage of the hotel's nearby safari adventure at Kruger National Park, which he says was "the most impactful" experience of all his travels. The floor-to-ceiling windows and suspended outdoor pool made him "feel close to nature," he adds.

08 of 09 Verride Palácio Santa Catarina in Lisbon, Portugal Hotels.com Built in 1750, the Verride Palácio Santa Catarina is the ideal destination for travelers seeking a touch of history and luxury combined. The hotel features elegant rooms and suites with views of Lisbon's old town and the Tagus River. Guests can enjoy panoramic vistas at the rooftop restaurant and bar and wind down at the pool. Depending on the time of booking and the type of room, guests can enjoy a stay here from anywhere between $500 to $5,000 a night. Levy, who stayed on the exclusive Royal Floor, said, "I feel just as comfortable here as I do in a China shop — terrified I'll break something. The tile work is just beautiful."