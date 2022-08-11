Olivia Newton-John has left a lasting legacy in Hollywood, but the late singer-songwriter and actress also made her mark in another bustling industry – hospitality.

The star co-founded Gaia Retreat & Spa, a nurturing luxury resort located in 2005. The retreat is surrounded by the lush green landscape of the Byron Bay Hinterland, which is what originally drew the Grease star to the property.

She stumbled upon the original property, which used to be a meditation guru's former sanctuary, while she was spreading her mother's ashes with her friend and fellow Gaia co-founder, Gregg Cave.

According to Forbes, "Olivia fell in love with the property and felt it possesses a magical quality and even dreamt about calling it Gaia Resort."

Offering many personalized healing activities, the resort describes itself as one of "Australia's most awarded boutique lifestyle wellness retreats." Some impressive awards it has received in the past include the World's Leading Retreat for five years in a row, according to the World Travel Awards, and World's Best Spa Hotel in the World Boutique Hotel Awards in 2015.

Looking inside the 20-acre property, guests can choose from a number of accommodation styles ranging from comfortable rooms to luxurious villas. Each style features unique amenities, such as the expansive balcony in the Sura Terrace suite or the private swimming pool at the Komala Luxe.

Olivia Newton-John. Valerie Macon/Getty

In addition to the stunning accommodation, guests can enjoy a variety of activities including morning restorative yoga and naturopathic consultations. It also boasts a serene meditation park, specialized retreat packages and authentic Australian cuisine to keep guests fulfilled.

Newton-John, along with the spa's three co-founders, sold the property in October 2021. It was purchased for $30 million by "one of Australia's largest private investment groups" called Tattarang, according to Real Commercial.

Once the property was sold, the buyer shared the following statement from the actress: "After 16 years, we are excited to pass the baton to new visionaries to nurture and grow this majestic hinterland oasis – a place which has been so deeply embraced as a 'home away from home' for so many on their wellness and healing journey," she said.

Olivia Newton-John at the 2008 Pride Parade in Los Angeles. Mark Davis/Getty

Olivia Newton-John died on Monday morning at the age of 73, after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Following the news of her death, Gaia Retreat & Spa released a statement on Instagram to honor its co-founder.

"Olivia was an icon, she was a powerhouse, she was a star — but here in the Gaia Community, she will forever be remembered for her dedication to wellness, natural healing, and her belief in the healing power of Mother Earth, which has so profoundly helped and will continue to help so many," the resort wrote alongside a series of photos in memory of Newton-John.