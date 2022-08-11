Olivia Newton-John's Lesser Known Career — Hotelier! All About the Luxury Resort She Cofounded

The late Grease icon was a co-founder of a wellness resort called Gaia Retreat & Spa in Byron Bay, Australia

By
Published on August 11, 2022 12:46 PM

Olivia Newton-John has left a lasting legacy in Hollywood, but the late singer-songwriter and actress also made her mark in another bustling industry – hospitality.

The star co-founded Gaia Retreat & Spa, a nurturing luxury resort located in 2005. The retreat is surrounded by the lush green landscape of the Byron Bay Hinterland, which is what originally drew the Grease star to the property.

She stumbled upon the original property, which used to be a meditation guru's former sanctuary, while she was spreading her mother's ashes with her friend and fellow Gaia co-founder, Gregg Cave.

According to Forbes, "Olivia fell in love with the property and felt it possesses a magical quality and even dreamt about calling it Gaia Resort."

Byron Bay
getty

Offering many personalized healing activities, the resort describes itself as one of "Australia's most awarded boutique lifestyle wellness retreats." Some impressive awards it has received in the past include the World's Leading Retreat for five years in a row, according to the World Travel Awards, and World's Best Spa Hotel in the World Boutique Hotel Awards in 2015.

Looking inside the 20-acre property, guests can choose from a number of accommodation styles ranging from comfortable rooms to luxurious villas. Each style features unique amenities, such as the expansive balcony in the Sura Terrace suite or the private swimming pool at the Komala Luxe.

Singer Olivia Newton John arrives at the Los Angeles Gay Pride on Santa Monica Boulvard on June 8, 2008 in West Hollywood, California.
Olivia Newton-John. Valerie Macon/Getty

In addition to the stunning accommodation, guests can enjoy a variety of activities including morning restorative yoga and naturopathic consultations. It also boasts a serene meditation park, specialized retreat packages and authentic Australian cuisine to keep guests fulfilled.

Newton-John, along with the spa's three co-founders, sold the property in October 2021. It was purchased for $30 million by "one of Australia's largest private investment groups" called Tattarang, according to Real Commercial.

Once the property was sold, the buyer shared the following statement from the actress: "After 16 years, we are excited to pass the baton to new visionaries to nurture and grow this majestic hinterland oasis – a place which has been so deeply embraced as a 'home away from home' for so many on their wellness and healing journey," she said.

Singer Olivia Newton John performs at the LGBT Pride festival held on June 8, 2008 in Los Angeles, California
Olivia Newton-John at the 2008 Pride Parade in Los Angeles. Mark Davis/Getty

Olivia Newton-John died on Monday morning at the age of 73, after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Following the news of her death, Gaia Retreat & Spa released a statement on Instagram to honor its co-founder.

"Olivia was an icon, she was a powerhouse, she was a star — but here in the Gaia Community, she will forever be remembered for her dedication to wellness, natural healing, and her belief in the healing power of Mother Earth, which has so profoundly helped and will continue to help so many," the resort wrote alongside a series of photos in memory of Newton-John.

Related Articles
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Matthew Morrison and family at The Mauna Lani in Hawaii
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Dancing with The Stars Jenna Johnson in a stunning red jumpsuit and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Shawn Mendes on vacation
Shawn Mendes Enjoys a Birthday Boat Ride in Miami, Plus More Celeb Summer Vacations!
maren-morris-vacation-tulum
Where to Spot a Celebrity in Mexico
Chloë Grace Moretz visits Disneyland
Celebs at Disney! Chloë Grace Moretz Battles the Empire, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos
How to Vacation in Mexico Like a Celebrity — from Cabo to Tulum and Beyond
Cabo like a celeb
How to Visit Cabo San Lucas Like a Celebrity
celeb skincare lines and their hero products
The Ultimate Summer Skincare Guide from Your Fave Celebs' Beauty Brands
Amanda Seyfried is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on February 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Puckers Up for Late Night in L.A., Plus, Anthony Anderson, Issa Rae, and More
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana Waves Hello in N.Y.C., Plus Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Sharon Stone and More
Ciara Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson Have Date Night in N.Y.C., Plus Maluma, Adam Levine and More
Emmitt Smith home
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Ben Affleck attend an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Courtside, Plus Meryl Streep, Simu Liu and More
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $10,000-Per-Night Honeymoon Hotel in the Maldives
Image
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Shocking Death of Princess Diana, 24 Years Ago Today