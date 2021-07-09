Lake Compunce was also the infamous scene of the incident in which German R&B duo Milli Vanilli got caught lip-syncing during a performance broadcast live on MTV in 1989.

As Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus performed their hit single, "Girl You Know It's True," the recording of the track jammed and skipped, repeatedly playing the partial lyric "Girl you know it's…" over and over again. They continued to pretend to sing and dance for a few moments, before rushing offstage.

Months later, Morvan and Pilatus were forced to return their Grammys after it was revealed they did not actually sing any of the songs on their album of the same name. At the time, the disgraced duo were the first artists to ever to have to return the award.