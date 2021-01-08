Disneyland's New Avengers Campus Will Finally Open in 2021, Official Disney Fan Club Confirms

The Avengers Campus was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020

It seems Disney fans have something to look forward to in the New Year!

Last week, the official Disney fan club, D23, shared a post on their site confirming that Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will finally open their highly anticipated Avengers Campus in 2021.

The new campus was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 and there was even a media preview in March. However, the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back as Disney parks around the world were forced to close down operations.

The fan club did not give an exact date for the campus's grand opening, as Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park have remained closed since March 2020 and do not yet have a reopening date.

Disney officials previously said the land would be a place where fans can live out their superhero dreams in a fully immersive park that mixes innovative technology with fun.

"Our goal is to always deliver on adventure, immerse guests in story and really tap into guests’ imaginations," Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio creative director Scot Drake told reporters last year. "As Imagineers, we are always looking to push the envelope. And the stories that we’re telling are different than any stories that we have in our parks today."

Among the new attractions at the campus will be WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, which will allow guests of all ages to sling webs just like the superhero.

Disney originally planned to reopen its California resort as early as July 17, but the company announced at the time that the approval they had expected imminently from state and local government officials would not be granted in time. Only the Downtown Disney District began a phased reopening in July. A later expansion onto California Adventure's Buena Vista Street had to be partly rolled back amid new restrictions informed by spiking infection rates in the state.

In September, Disney announced it would be laying off 28,000 employees — of which 67 percent are part-time. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro said the extended closure was a factor in the "very difficult decision" to reduce the parks' "workforce" in a statement. In November, an SEC filing from the company suggested that those layoffs would be expanded to 32,000 employees in 2021.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened in July with strictly limited capacity and significant new health and safety measures.