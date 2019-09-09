Image zoom AFP/Getty

An off-duty EasyJet pilot ended up flying himself to his vacation after he filled in for a missing captain on his flight.

According to the Washington Post, Michael Bradley was headed from Manchester, England, to Alicante, Spain, with his wife and son last Monday when their EasyJet flight was delayed.

In a video shared to Facebook by Michelle Potts, who was also on the plane, Bradley explained to his fellow passengers that earlier in the morning, his wife had told him their flight was delayed by at least two hours because one of the pilots was missing.

After they arrived at the airport, Bradley decided he would contact the airline to let them know he was available to fill in. “Just before we went through security, I thought, ‘I wonder if this is worth a phone call. I think it is!'” he said.

Bradley said he called up EasyJet in the airport, told them he had his license with him, and said, “I’d very much like to go on holiday. And if you need a favor, I’m standing here ready to go.”

The airline called him back “38 seconds later,” Bradley joked, and said, “Please, please, pretty please — with a big cherry on top, can you fly the airplane to Alicante?”

Bradley told the passengers that he didn’t have his pilot’s uniform with him, but, “if you’re all right with one of your pilots looking like this, we’ll go to Alicante.”

In Potts’s Facebook post, she noted the flight likely would have been cancelled if Bradley hadn’t stepped up. “Luckily the guy was actually a pilot!! Legend,” she wrote.

EasyJet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the airline told the Post that they were “grateful” to the pilot, and explained that his substitution was “fully in line with regulations.”

“Clearly, this is exceptional, but shows the commitment and dedication of our crew wanting to go the extra mile,” an EasyJet spokesman told the Post.