All Aboard, Educators! Norwegian Cruise Line Wants to Give Away Free Trips to Teachers

Norwegian Cruise Line is showing their appreciation for teachers in an epic way.

Ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10), the cruise line is currently seeking nominations for teachers who are “spreading the joy of learning” in their classrooms, and the finalists will receive a free 7-day trip for two on the Norwegian Joy, which will make her North American debut in May.

Parents and students can nominate teachers, or teachers can nominate themselves on Norwegian’s website between now and April 12, 2019, and once they have been nominated, anyone can vote for their favorite teacher or share the submission on social media.

Ultimately, 15 teachers from Canada and the U.S. will receive the free sailing. All 15 of those educators will also be provided with accommodations and airfare to attend an award ceremony in Seattle, where they will have a chance to win $15,000 for their school.

“Travel is a powerful means of education. It brings people closer to each other and to diverse cultures around the world,” Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement. “Through our Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy campaign, we celebrate the power of education and travel, and reward teachers who have taken responsibility for our future, our children, and who lean into that responsibility with all they’ve got.”

To nominate a teacher or cast your vote, visit nclgivingjoy.com.