Normani Celebrates Her 26th Birthday in a Gold Bikini at Luxury Mexico Resort: 'Feeling Sooooo Grateful'

Normani marked her latest lap around the sun with a luxury beach getaway.

To celebrate her 26th birthday on May 31, the "Wild Side" performer took a trip to the glamorous One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico — and shared photos to Instagram of herself lounging in an eye-catching gold bikini to prove it.

"just feeling sooooo grateful today 🥺," the former Fifth Harmony member wrote alongside images featuring her in several picturesque outdoor locations, from an outdoor bed cabana to a yacht.

"thank you lord for twenty six years around the sun," continued Normani's caption. "it's y'all favorite bad bitch birthdaaaaaaaaay. 🤎"

According to social media, Normani was accompanied by close friends including director Gladmir Gelin, dancer Joya Jackson, and photographer Jacob Webster for a stay in the resort's private two-story, four-bedroom Villa One.

Overlooking the Sea of Cortez, the exclusive villa features a wrap-around glass infinity pool, private movie theater, outdoor showers, fire pits, and a butler pantry.

The "Fair" singer's birthday celebration saw the resort gift her with balloon bouquets and a personalized cake with "Happy Birthday Normani" written on it before the group took a yacht trip, rode jet skis, and swam in the Pacific Ocean.

Normani boasts confidence in the birthday shots, but on her latest single "Fair," released in March, she opened up about more "vulnerable" moments.

"Is it fair that you've moved on / 'Cause I swear that I haven't," she sings of heartbreak during the chorus. "Is it right that you've grown? / And I'm still stuck in habits."

"This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light," Normani said of the song. "Definitely aware that you might feel like you don't know much about me but that's only because it's what makes me feel protected."