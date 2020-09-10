Nominate Your Favorite Teacher to Win a Free Trip — Here's How

Travel company Tralfagar is ready to give one lucky teacher an epic trip for free

As many teachers are heading back to school for a not-so-typical year as COVID-19 has dramatically changed classroom operations and added major stress for educators at any level, one travel tour company is ready to give them a vacation.

In their “Teachers Open The World” contest, Trafalgar is asking people to nominate a deserving teacher to win a free trip anywhere the company travels — and they go to all seven continents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It takes a special person to be a teacher, and a really special person to tackle the challenges of completely rewriting the way they teach, let alone risking their own health,” Trafalgar’s U.S. president, Melissa DaSilva, told Travel + Leisure. “It’s a stressful time for all, but we deeply respect the hardworking teachers that are molding the next generation of global explorers and want to do what we can to honor these superhumans.”

The winning teacher will receive a trip for two to the destination of their choice worth up to $5,000 (or $2,500 per person), plus a $1,500 airfare credit. The trip can be taken any time before Dec. 31, 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Summer Is Here! But Are Beaches Safe To Visit?

A vacation is a great way to reduce stress and make people more creative (it’s scientifically proven), and there’s no better way to express gratitude for all that teachers do than to send them on a trip of a lifetime.

The lucky teacher can traverse multiple European countries, skipping across bridges in Venice and sampling macarons in Paris; search wide open plains for giraffes or wildebeest in Kenya; or stick closer to home, sightseeing and photographing America’s vast national parks.

Nominate your favorite teacher from now up until Oct. 31 by filling out their name, city, school, grade level, and why they deserve to win a trip on Trafalgar’s website. The winner will be announced before Nov. 16.

While only one teacher can win the free trip, every teacher who is nominated will receive a $100 credit towards select 2021 trips, the company told T+L.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she’s not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.