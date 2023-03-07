No Injuries Reported After 2 United Airlines Flights Make Contact at Boston Logan International Airport Tarmac

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two planes made contact with one another at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday.

"As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning. Both aircraft were Boeing 737s that were scheduled for departure," the FAA shared in a statement with PEOPLE.

United Flight 515 was leaving for Newark International Airport in New Jersey while United Flight 267 was parked at a neighboring gate, according to WHDH News in Boston.

United Airlines added in a statement to PEOPLE that "customers on both aircraft deplaned normally" and were rebooked on different flights by Monday afternoon.

While the airline confirmed to PEOPLE that the planes were parked at two different gates, passengers reported that the impact was strong enough to be felt.

Passenger Martin Neusch described the impact while speaking about the experience to the outlet as "just a pretty big shake."

He added: "While we were on the plane, it just clipped the wings, so the two wings clipped each other on the plane."

Monday's incident occurred just a week after the FAA opened another investigation at the airport after a "close call" occurred between a JetBlue plane and a Learjet.

Boston Logan International Airport. Getty

The JetBlue Embraer 190 plane, which was on final approach and about to land at the airport shortly before 7 p.m., was forced to execute a "go around" when the Learjet took off without clearance, according to the FAA.

"According to a preliminary review, the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway," the FAA shared in a statement with PEOPLE about the ongoing investigation.

The FAA statement added, "An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9. The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead. The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection."

JetBlue Flight 206, which originated in Nashville according to FlightAware, later safely landed, the airline told PEOPLE in a statement.

"On Monday, February 27, JetBlue flight 206 landed safely in Boston after our pilots were instructed to perform a go-around by air traffic controllers," said the airline. "Safety is JetBlue's first priority and our crews are trained to react to situations like this. We will assist authorities as they investigate this incident, and further inquiries should be directed to them."

RELATED VIDEO: JetBlue Plane Nearly Collides with Private Jet at Boston's Logan Airport: 'Close Call'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in the year, two similar near-collision incidents were reported at different airports.

In early February, a near-collision occurred after an air traffic controller double-booked a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. This led to a Boeing 737 operated by Southwest Airlines nearly taking off into the path of a FedEx 767 cargo plane, which was cleared for landing, the FAA told PEOPLE at the time.

In January, two planes nearly ran into one another at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. On this occasion, a Delta Air Lines plane was just taking off when "air traffic controllers noticed another aircraft crossing the runway in front of the departing jetliner," the FAA said then.