Khloe Sudol was gearing up for a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World when the coronavirus pandemic canceled her plans.

So her family and friends in Upper Township, New Jersey, rallied together to bring Disney World to her.

The 10-year-old, who has a rare blood disease, got a DIY Disney parade outside her home on her birthday in early April, complete with appearances from Cinderella, Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Olaf and more, plus a magical rendition of “Happy Birthday.” The parade of characters also left Khloe gifts.

Khloe’s trip to Disney will eventually be rescheduled when it is safe, Michael Dominick, Director of Communications at Make-A-Wish New Jersey, told local news outlet ABC6.

“We have ensured to our wish families that travel wishes in the near future have been postponed, but not cancelled,” he said. "Khloe's wish has not yet been scheduled. We remain committed to granting a wish to every eligible child we are working with as soon as it is safe to do so, including Khloe!"

On March 12, PEOPLE first reported that the Disney theme parks in Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California, would both close over that weekend, following the closure of other major tourist attractions and the cancelation of events around the world.

The Walt Disney Company then announced on March 27 that both Disney World and Disneyland would be closed “indefinitely” due to the ongoing spread of the virus. The parks were originally planning to reopen at the end of March.

