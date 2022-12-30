Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun During Joint Family Getaway in Mexico

The actress and former professional snowboarder got their families together for a holiday getaway in Mexico, where they enjoyed a boat ride together

Published on December 30, 2022 09:22 AM
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Family Holiday Getaway in Mexico
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White with their families. Photo: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are enjoying a sunny winter getaway with their families!

On Thursday, the couple each shared an Instagram post showing off a boating excursion they took in Mexico alongside Shaun's parents Roger and Cathy White, plus his siblings Kari White Bodman and Jesse White with their spouses and children.

Also along for the adventure were Nina's parents, Michaela and Kamen Dobrev.

Various snaps showed the families posing amid a stunning backdrop of deep-blue water and a clear sky, doing flips off the boat, sunbathing and more. In one video, a whale could be seen breaking the surface of the water.

"Mexico 🇲🇽❤️🐋," the retired professional snowboarder, 36, captioned his post, while The Vampire Diaries actress, 33, left three emojis in her own caption: "☀️🎅🏼✌🏼."

Nina Dobrev (L).
Shaun White.
L: Caption Nina Dobrev (L). PHOTO: Nina Dobrev/Instagram
R: Caption Shaun White. PHOTO: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Dobrev and White were first romantically linked in 2019 and moved in together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their Mexican getaway is only the latest sun-soaked trip this year for the couple, who hit the beach in Costa Rica together back in March.

This came after White announced the previous month that the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing would be his final competition before retiring from professional snowboarding.

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum helped her boyfriend celebrate his retirement with an intimate party of close friends, all wearing red wigs in tribute to his signature hair color.

RELATED VIDEO: Shaun White Says Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Has Made This Time in His Life "Incredible"

They seem to take their holidays seriously, too — like this past Halloween, when they expertly channeled characters from the latest season of Stranger Things.

While the actress looked creepy as villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the Olympic gold medalist dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the hit Netflix series to recreate one of season 4's most iconic scenes.

"Happy Halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which the couple recreated the scene where Max confronts Vecna.

Fittingly, the clip was set to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)," just as it was in the show.

