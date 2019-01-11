Nightmare at Sea: Norovirus Outbreak Sickens 277 Passengers and Crewon Carnival Cruise

A dream vacation has turned into a travel nightmare for the guests on one Carnival cruise ship.

The Oasis of the Seas has been struck by an outbreak of norovirus that has left 277 passengers and crew members gravely ill, ABC News reports. It’s now returning to port after cutting its 7-day journey short.

The boat departed from Port Canaveral, Florida, with an itinerary that included several stops in the Caribbean and Mexico, but shortly after departing, people began to experience symptoms similar to food poisoning, including vomiting.

The Oasis made it’s first scheduled stop in Haiti for a buffet lunch, but when it arrived for its second, in Jamaica, crew members did not allow passengers to disembark.

One passenger, Abby Perrin, told ABC that she and her mother began experiencing symptoms after the lunch.

The boat started heading towards its next destination, Cozumel, Mexico, but a decision was made en route to turn back to Port Canaveral after more passengers began to fall ill. ABC estimates that overall, 3% of the ship’s passengers were affected.

“It was pretty upsetting that we weren’t able to get into Jamaica at all,” Perrin said. “Then we were supposed to be in Mexico tomorrow, which we were really excited about, and it turns out we’re going back to Florida instead.”

“We think the right thing to do is to get everyone home early rather than have guests worry about their health” a spokesperson for Carnival told the outlet. They also noted that an early return was necessary in order to give the crew enough time to “completely clean and sanitize” the ship before its next set of passengers board.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Norovirus outbreaks are not all that uncommon on land and at sea. The virus causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. It causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines or both, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because the bug is extremely contagious, it can spread easily in places like schools, daycare centers, nursing homes and cruise ships.

You can become infected through contact with stool or vomit of infected people. This can happen through eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated, touching surfaces or objects containing with the virus, or having contact with someone who is infected.