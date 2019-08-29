Heidi Klum Teases Nicole Richie for Her Meticulous Pre-Flight Cleaning Routine: 'She's Nuts'

Looks like Naomi Campbell isn’t the only star who vigorously cleans the surroundings of her airplane seat when she flies.

On Instagram, Wednesday, Heidi Klum shared video of Nicole Richie prepping her first-class seat for takeoff, furiously brushing down the space with wet wipes (and a rubber glove).

“I thought only Naomi Campbell was the nut job but nein, Ms. Richie is just as f—ing nuts,” Klum, 46, wrote, joking, “What’s wrong with you girls?”

“I’m ready to go to work,” Richie, 37, says in the clip, noting “how many people” had been in the space before her.

Klum and Richie were on their way back to Los Angeles from a New York City shoot for Klum’s new Amazon Prime show, Making the Cut — which also stars Campbell.

“We are very busy working moms here,” Klum says in her Instagram video. “And cleaning at the same time.”

Richie’s meticulous pre-flight ritual didn’t just include some disinfecting wipes. She also draped her seat with a custom gray blanket.

“I believed in this product so much that I invested in the company,” Richie said. “It should be coming out pretty soon. It’s got arms on both sides, too. Boom, boom!”

RELATED: Naomi Campbell’s Over-the-Top Airport Routine Includes Face Masks and Lots of Sanitizing Wipes

Campbell, 49, went viral back in July when she documented her airplane cleaning ritual on her YouTube page.

As she showed viewers, she carries disposable gloves in her bag and, like Richie, puts them on and takes out sanitizing wipes to scrub down the television, arm rests, tray table, seatbelt or anything else she might touch during the flight.

“Clean anything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch,” Campbell said in the clip. “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Her last step? Laying her own personal seat cover on the chair (“They’re hand washed at every hotel I go to,” she explained) before placing a mask over her mouth. “I will eventually end up sitting like this the whole entire flight. As the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me…I just can’t,” Campbell said.

“This is my protection from people’s coughing and sneezing,” she added. “I really think this helps me, my little routine.”

Image zoom Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell/YouTube

It could be that both Campbell and Richie are following in the footsteps of Lisa Rinna.

The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, is a self-described germaphobe, and documented her extensive cleaning of her hotel rooms in a 2016 episode of the Bravo show.

“Hotel rooms are gross,” she wrote on her Bravo blog. “I’m sorry, but if you think of the who, what and where that TV changer has been, you would wipe that whole f—king place down just like I do with my alcohol wipes…”

She then explained that she carried over the same routine when flying.

“By the way, I also wipe my plane seat down and everything around me,” she said. “You betcha OCD, baby, but if that keeps the bodily fluids/germs off of me, then it’s so well worth it folks!”