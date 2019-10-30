Prices for Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream Mall Are Already Going Up Significantly

Image zoom American Dream

Anyone hoping to score a deal at the new Nickelodeon Universe theme park in New Jersey should get their tickets sooner rather than later.

The indoor attraction is located at the new American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The huge shopping and entertainment complex, set to be one of the largest malls in the United States, opened its doors last Friday with Nickelodeon Universe and a new NHL regulation-sized ice rink.

No stores or restaurants will open in American Dream until March 2020. The complex will also eventually be home to an indoor ski slope and water park.

Nickelodeon Universe, which has another location at the Mall of America in Minnesota, has family-friendly rides featuring beloved characters like SpongeBob Squarepants, Dora the Explorer and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The indoor park is the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, according to their website.

The park has rides geared towards visitors of all ages — from “thrills rides” to “just for tots” — including “Jimmy Neutron’s Atom Smasher,” “Dora’s Sky Railway” and “Pup Pup and Away!”

In honor of American Dream’s opening last week, the theme park is currently offering “special preview admission” prices of about $50 for all access and about $40 for general access. (The website notes that the all access price includes “the most thrilling” rides.)

However, according to NJ.com, those prices will soon be increasing significantly.

The outlet reports that the special preview prices will end on Nov. 15, and increase to about $80 for all access and about $60 for general access. There’s one upside, though: the special preview prices only got visitors into the park for a total of five hours, while the new ticketing price includes access for the entire day.

In comparison, an all-day pass for the Nickelodeon Universe in the Mall of America costs just $36.99.

“The park features over 35 rides, rollercoasters and attractions for families and thrill-seekers, both young and young at heart,” the Nickelodeon Universe website says. “SpongeBob, Dora The Explorer, and all your Nickelodeon BFFs are waiting to welcome you. Enjoy miles of smiles, jaw-dropping moments, gallons of slime and live entertainment on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage.”

Tickets for Nickelodeon Universe are available to purchase on the theme park’s website.