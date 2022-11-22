Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Bask in Honeymoon Bliss During Romantic Mexican Getaway

Taylor Lautner and his new wife Taylor Dome are already enjoying married life!

After tying the knot on November 11, the newlyweds jetted off to Mexico for their honeymoon.

Photos from their romantic getaway show the pair enjoying quality time together on a serene white-sand beach. The couple sported colorful beachwear for the occasion, with Lautner, 30, wearing bright blue swim trunks and Dome, 25, rocking a pastel green one-piece.

Following their special day, the newlyweds opened up to PEOPLE about the details of their intimate wedding, revealing how ​​"everything felt so surreal," says Dome. "We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

Being self-proclaimed "foodies and winos," the lovebirds chose to hold the ceremony at Epoch Estate Wines in California's wine country. The event was planned by Josiah and Justin of Samkoma.

"We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day," Lautner recalls.

The Twilight alum adds that emotions were running high on the day he was set to marry his longtime love – whom he started dating in 2018 after his sister Makena introduced the two. For this reason, they decided to do a first look before officially tying the knot.

"We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," he tells PEOPLE. "I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"

For the ceremony, the couple was joined by 90 friends and family members as they exchanged handwritten vows and bands by Ring Concierge. A designer-clad Dome wed her "best friend" in a Winnie Couture gown and Lautner, in custom Dolce & Gabbana, was supported by his best man, television host Jason Kennedy.

Once the couple officially became Mr. and Mrs. Lautner, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed a personalized cocktail hour with handcrafted drinks named after their dogs Remi and Lily. The party then enjoyed a sit-down dinner catered by Field to Table, with a delicious menu of salad, pasta with cashew cream, fish or beef, and wine pairings.