Newlyweds Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Jet Off on Tropical Honeymoon 2 Weeks After Wedding

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are enjoying a tropical getaway to celebrate their marriage.

Nearly two weeks after saying “I do” during an intimate ceremony in Northern California, the Glee alum and her new husband jetted off on a tropical honeymoon, full of champagne toasts, fun in the sun and Instagram photo ops.

Although the couple haven’t revealed exactly where they’re unwinding, Michele dropped a few hints about her honeymoon destination to PEOPLE in June, while she was in the midst of wedding planning.

“I think with honeymoons, you can either do the sort of adventurous route or the relaxation route, [and] I’m currently leaning towards somewhere more relaxing,” she said.

In one posted posted on social media, Michele, 32, wore a striped dress and flip flops for a walk on the beach. She captioned the image with three emojis: a palm tree, a fish and a seashell.

Lea Michele/Instagram

She seems to have passed up one of her favorite relaxation spots: Italy’s Amalfi Coast. “When I go there I feel so at home,” says Michele, who has Italian heritage, adding that the “feeling for me, like it’s somehow connected to my culture, my home, is very special.”

She continued that the popular vacation destination “has the three things that I love the most: you can be by the water, eat amazing pasta and then go explore all in one day,” she recalled. “That’s my dream.”

For this trip, the newlyweds went the luxurious island route, sharing images of turquoise water, swaying palm trees, white sand and little civilization.

Vacationing together was one of the ways Michele says she knew that she and Reich’s relationship was going to go far.

“Luckily, when we first met, we realized that we do travel well together,” she shared, adding, “That is a big relationship key I think.”

During their wedding ceremony, which was officiated by Glee creator Ryan Murphy, Michele wore a custom Monique Lhuillier strapless silk wedding gown. The romantic event was held in front of 210 of the couple’s family members and closest friends — including Michele’s TV costars, Glee‘s Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, and Scream Queens‘ Emma Roberts.