WATCH: The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Has Finally Arrived in New York City

The 75-foot tree was brought in to the city from Oneonta, New York

Christmas is making its way to New York City!

On Saturday morning, New York's Rockefeller Center finally got its iconic Christmas tree, a 75-foot-tall spruce donated from Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, New York, about 170 miles northwest of the city. The tree arrived in the Big Apple with a police escort, according to the Twitter account for NYPD News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paula Dick, who owns Daddy Al's General Store, told CNN affiliate WCBS that she hopes the tree can be a bright spot amid the tumultuous year.

"A lot of people need a lot of hope this year because of Covid-19, and we were more than honored to donate it. And hopefully, we bring some joy into some people's lives this season," she said. "I didn't realize that a tree that was in my yard just not too long ago would bring joy to so many people."

Image zoom The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

The official Instagram account for Rockefeller Center shared a photo of the tree being erected in the Plaza. "Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza," they wrote alongside the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to CNN, staff will now spend the next few weeks decorating the tree with thousands of lights and holiday ornaments for the annual tradition, before it finally makes its debut at the tree lighting on Dec. 2.

Image zoom The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Per Rockefeller Center's website, as a health and safety precaution, there will be "no public access to this year’s tree lighting ceremony, however, everyone is invited to view the live national broadcast Christmas in Rockefeller Center from home on NBC."