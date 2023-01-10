Disney's New 'TRON' Lightcycle Roller Coaster Opening April 4 at Magic Kingdom

The Walt Disney World ride will offer a thrilling near-dark experience that rivals Space Mountain

By
Published on January 10, 2023 03:00 PM
disney-world-magic-kingdom-cinderella-castle.jpg

A new roller coaster is about to light up Walt Disney World!

TRON Lightcycle / Run, based on the 1982 movie and its 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy, will debut at the Florida resort on April 4. It promises a "thrilling new experience" that will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney park, according to a press release.

The attraction, which has a predecessor in the TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland, will transport guests to the fabled digital realm known as the Grid where they'll race alongside family and friends on Team Blue.

The goal of the attraction is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory against Team Orange, according to Walt Disney World's offiial blog — all in a dark, digitized world that picks up where TRON: Legacy's story left off.

Disney teased the announcement on Twitter Monday, sharing a video showing a vintage-style video game screen and blue and orange players spelling out 44, for the April 4 launch.

The ride is still in the testing phase but its silhouette is already evident in Tomorrowland, park officials said. A ride on the existing PeopleMover attraction also offers a good glimpse of the new ride.

The attraction has been under construction for years, according to the Orlando Sentinel, since the coaster was officially announced in 2017 at the D23 Expo.

Tron Lightcylce Run at Walt Disney World
Disney

Other popular Tomorrowland attractions include Astro Orbiter, Buzz Lightyear's - Spin, and that other lights-out coaster — Space Mountain.

Tron Lightcylce Run at Walt Disney World
Disney

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, the fan favorite "Happily Ever After" returns to Magic Kingdom Park one day before TRON launches. The installation, featuring all new projections along Main Street, U.S.A., debuts April 3.

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at Magic Kingdom Park on April 4.

Related Articles
Splash Mountain; Reimagined With Princess and the Frog
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
Jessica Alba at Disney
Jessica Alba Celebrates Her Son's 5th Birthday with Family, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Image
Disney World's New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Roller Coaster Is One Epic Thrill — and We Rode It!
Model of New Ride Based on Disney's Princess and the Frog Revealed at D23 Expo
Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone
MEET THE MADRIGALS – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” introduces the Madrigals, a compelling and complicated extended family who live in a wondrous and charmed place in the mountains of Colombia. Opening in the U.S. on Nov. 24, 2021, “Encanto” features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz as the only ordinary child in the Madrigal family; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother, Abuela Alma; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; Jessica Darrow and Diane Guererro as Mirabel’s sisters Luisa and Isabela; Carolina Gaitan and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa Candiani, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively.
An 'Encanto'-Themed Attraction May Be Coming to Disney Parks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Announces New Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster Coming Soon to Dollywood
Kelsea Ballerini in Cabo
Kelsea Ballerini Plays 'Real Housewives of Cabo' on Girls' Trip to Mexico, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Disneyland expansion
Disneyland Resort Begins Planning with City of Anaheim for Possible New Attractions and Experiences
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
Ginny & Georgia
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
Epcot overhaul
Disney World Postponing Mary Poppins Ride & 'Spaceship Earth' Update at Epcot Due to Coronavirus
disney 50th anniversary
It's Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Robert Downey Jr. Sports a New Look in Hollywood, Plus Carey Mulligan & Patricia Clarkson and More
Ayesha Curry - Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
WATCH: Ayesha Curry Test Drives Epcot's New Ratatouille Ride — and Reveals Her Favorite Disney Food
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Workout, Plus Mariah Carey, Rory Culkin and More