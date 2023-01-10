Disney's New 'TRON' Lightcycle Roller Coaster Opening April 4 at Magic Kingdom

A new roller coaster is about to light up Walt Disney World!

TRON Lightcycle / Run, based on the 1982 movie and its 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy, will debut at the Florida resort on April 4. It promises a "thrilling new experience" that will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney park, according to a press release.

The attraction, which has a predecessor in the TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland, will transport guests to the fabled digital realm known as the Grid where they'll race alongside family and friends on Team Blue.

The goal of the attraction is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory against Team Orange, according to Walt Disney World's offiial blog — all in a dark, digitized world that picks up where TRON: Legacy's story left off.

Disney teased the announcement on Twitter Monday, sharing a video showing a vintage-style video game screen and blue and orange players spelling out 44, for the April 4 launch.

The ride is still in the testing phase but its silhouette is already evident in Tomorrowland, park officials said. A ride on the existing PeopleMover attraction also offers a good glimpse of the new ride.

The attraction has been under construction for years, according to the Orlando Sentinel, since the coaster was officially announced in 2017 at the D23 Expo.

Other popular Tomorrowland attractions include Astro Orbiter, Buzz Lightyear's - Spin, and that other lights-out coaster — Space Mountain.

Meanwhile, the fan favorite "Happily Ever After" returns to Magic Kingdom Park one day before TRON launches. The installation, featuring all new projections along Main Street, U.S.A., debuts April 3.

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at Magic Kingdom Park on April 4.