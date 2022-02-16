Contestant Catherine Graham, a Boston resident, won a trip the neighboring state on the game show last week and joked, “I wish it was Tahiti or Bora Bora"

New Hampshire Responds to Disappointed Price Is Right Winner with $6,500 'Wicked Awesome' Upgrade

Massachusetts resident Catherine Graham was understandably underwhelmed to learn that she had won a trip to neighboring New Hampshire while appearing on The Price Is Right last week. But now, the state is stepping up to make her trip unforgettable with $6,500 of "wicked awesome" upgrades to the original prize package.

"We heard that Catherine was hoping for a trip to Tahiti, but we would tell her not to take the short-haul trip to New Hampshire for granite," Donna Morris, a board member of the Granite State's Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, told PEOPLE.

After learning of Graham's disappointment, she says, "chambers across the state mobilized quickly over the weekend to curate a wicked awesome visit when Catherine is ready to book."

Some of the activities and sights they've picked out for the winner include visits to Canobie Lake Park and Pat's Peak, a wine tasting, jet ski rental and even a chance to throw out the first pitch at a minor league baseball game for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a Double-A team for the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Bottom line?" she adds, "New Hampshire believes the prize is right!"

New Hampshire Adds Upgrades to Prize of Price is Right Winner

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development and multiple chambers of commerce came together to create the package of additional experiences for The Price Is Right winner.

She'll also have the opportunity to take in a performance at seven different venues across the state, enjoy a movie at Red River Theatres (with free popcorn, of course).

New Hampshire Adds Upgrades to Prize of Price is Right Winner

Graham is also invited to spend a day at Canobie Lake Park which features over 85 rides, games and attractions or visit the historical Strawbery Banke Museum or Millyard Museum.

Depending on the season of her future visit, she can ski at Pat's Peak at Cranmore Mountain Resort or hit the golf course at Sky Meadow Country Club.

Graham won't need to travel far for all of these experiences. She also being offered stays at Woodstock Inn Brewery, Ash Street Inn and Hampton Beach.

Last week, after winning a firepit and loveseat during her appearance on classic game show, Graham had the opportunity to compete in the "Side By Side" game, where she learned she would be competing for a five-night stay in New Hampshire at The Hotel Concord and a small food stipend, which she later won after correctly guessing the trip's value.

"My face says it all. I said 'Oh, you're kidding.' [Host] Drew [Carey] goes, 'Oh, that's great. Congratulations, New Hampshire is beautiful!' I go, 'Drew, I live in Boston!' " Graham recalled to Boston CBS affiliate WBZ. "I've been [to New Hampshire] a million times."

"I just wish it was Tahiti or some place, or Bora Bora," she added. "A cruise around the world maybe."