Here Are All the New Attractions at Disneyland for the California Park's D100 Celebration

One hundred years of Disney down, countless years of memories to go.

To commemorate a century of magic and wonder at the Walt Disney Company, Disneyland kicked off a "D100" celebration on Friday with several exciting new theme park offerings.

"We all have these special memories, and Disneyland is the heart of the celebration, so it's just incredible that we all get to be a part of that magic," Mikey Trujillo, a Disneyland spokesperson, said in a statement.

He continued, "Whether it's watching the animated films or coming here to the park and watching the two new nighttime spectaculars — being here at the Disneyland Resort is really something because you're going to treasure those memories the next 100 years that come around."

So whether you're six or 60, get ready to let your imagination run free with these new attractions celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company.

Here's what to expect from Disneyland's D100 celebration:

Wondrous Journeys Is Indeed Spectacular

Wondrous Journeys is the latest Disneyland nighttime spectacular show created by Disney Imagineers. The new attraction illustrates the excitement, heartache, and determination it takes to make your dreams come true with lights, sounds, and pyrotechnics. (Warning: The show may be a tear-jerker!)

To honor the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, the Imagineers behind this project incorporated pieces of Disney's long history into the roughly 13-minute show.

From sketches of Steamboat Willie to the casita from Encanto, the show takes Disney lovers on a nostalgic ride and features every film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios over the past century.

In 1985, Tinker Bell was the first character to take flight across Disneyland's castle during a nighttime spectacular at the California park. For Wondrous Journeys, a different Disney favorite takes flight: Baymax!

Michael Woodside, an Imagineer who worked on the spectacular and was an animator on Big Hero 6, said Baymax's flight was his big moment.

"He rockets across the castle in a way that is very surprising. When I saw that I screamed and I was standing next to Don Hall who was a director of Big Hero 6 and I was like 'Can you believe it?!' He was almost crying. It was incredible," Woodside shared.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Is Now Open

Get your lighting passes ready because this attraction is worth running to.

While Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway already exists at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the Disneyland location includes special touches that you can only find in California.

"To bring an experience to life starring two of our most important characters — especially at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney's original park — is an incredible honor," said Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz in a press release. "Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse uniquely embody a welcoming and comedic spirit, and celebrating that, as well as the silly antics they and their friends get into, makes this attraction one of the most fun around!"

Sitting in the heart of Toontown, which closed over a year ago for reconstruction, this ride is located inside the El CapiTOON Theater. As attendees wait in line, they will see "Mickey Through the Ears" in the exhibit. The ride also marks the first time Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse star in a ride-through attraction at the amusement park.

Before the start of the D100 celebration, the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney World had the most hidden Mickeys of any attraction. Now, with a few recent changes taken into account, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland has the most.

While the ride is now open, Toontown will not officially open until March 8. To get on the ride until then, guests must join a virtual queue on the Disneyland app. There will be no standby line.

World of Color — ONE Reaches New Heights

One of the fan-favorite experiences at Disney California Adventure has something new to offer with "World of Color — ONE."

The 24-minute show uses water, lasers, and projections to demonstrate Disney's vast film collection, including classics like Mulan — and newcomers like Marvel's Avengers and Lucasfilm's Star Wars movies.

The show also features snippets from Pixar movies — like Ratatouille and Soul — for the first time. Meanwhile, with Encanto, Disney lovers have something special to look out for.

"When you're watching, and Encanto and the casita come up, look for Bruno. Bruno is there," said Wendy Ruth, the show director at Disney Live Entertainment. "He appears out of the shadows."

"If you can find Bruno, then you know you've got the best easter egg," she added.

New Merch! Fun Foods! And Much More

As part of Disney's 100th anniversary, Disneyland released new merchandise, including silver-studded Mickey and Minnie ears with the 100-anniversary logo, a water bottle, plushes, and much more!

The park is also offering D100 foods like a lemon tea cake at Jolly Holiday and Alien Pizza Planet, a silver and purple Minnie cake pop at Candy Palace, Candy Candy Kitchen, and Pooh Corner, a potato and cheddar cheeseburger at Hungry Bear Restaurant, and plenty of other new, celebratory snacks scattered across the park.

Last but not least, the Disneyland cast members' name tags, which previously stated the cast member's hometown under their name, will now show their favorite Disney character.