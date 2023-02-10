New 'Avatar' Experience Is Coming to Disneyland Resort — Here's What We Know So Far

The Avatar franchise is expanding its empire!

At Disney's Q1 FY23 Earnings Results Webcast on Wednesday, Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, announced that a new Avatar-inspired experience will be coming to California's Disneyland Resort following the huge success of Avatar: The Way of Water.

"James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, which was easily the most successful film of the quarter, has become the fourth biggest film of all time globally, with close to $2.2 billion earned at the box office to date," Iger said of the blockbuster, which premiered in December 2022.

He continued: "Today I'm thrilled to announce that we will be bringing an exciting Avatar experience to Disneyland."

It's unclear when the themed experience is slated to open, but Iger said Disney will be "sharing more details on that very soon."

Steven Diaz/Disney Resorts via Getty

While this would be the first Avatar-inspired attraction at the Southern California theme park, fans have been able to explore their love of the franchise at Walt Disney World Resort's Pandora – The World of Avatar in Orlando, Florida.

Located at Disney's Animal Kingdom, the themed land features two attractions: the family-friendly Na'vi River Journey where visitors can sail through a glowing rainforest, and a more thrilling adventure through Pandora's jungles and floating mountains on the Avatar Flight of Passage ride.

When the land officially opened in May 2017, James Cameron, director of the hit film series, revealed his excitement over the theme park expansion in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"This place is the next stage in the greater story of Avatar," Cameron told PEOPLE. "They brought to life what you saw in the movie and beyond. It's now a physical, tactile, olfactory, full-sensory experience. It's wildly exceeded my expectations for what was possible in the physical world."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

After waiting over ten years for the sequel of the first Avatar film, released in 2009, fans can get excited for more of the mystical world of Pandora as they await Avatar 3, set to premiere on Dec. 20, 2024.

In an interview with France's 20 Minutes, via Total Film, Cameron revealed that the upcoming installment will feature "different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides."

He continued: "We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal."