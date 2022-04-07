"In order to fly, it's not simply about having the most followers, but creating a well-rounded experience fueled by great influencers," said a company spokesperson

New Airline Willa Air to Serve Social Influencers and Content Creators — First Stop, Coachella

A new airline is catering to the needs of content creators, influencers and freelancers.

On Tuesday, Willa, a payment platform that helps freelancers get paid faster, announced the launch of its airline, Willa Air, and it's already gaining momentum.

Fittingly, its first flight will be from Los Angeles to California's Coachella Valley during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The company notes that about 6,000 influencers will visit the event slated to begin April 15.

"We launched Willa Air to provide [super fast] and convenient travel for the content creators who are jetting off to events across the U.S. Naturally, we are launching during Coachella, one of the biggest influencer events of the year," Aron Levin, the co-Founder and CMO of Willa, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Willa was founded with the mission of helping creators, and quick, seamless travel is one of the many ways we are supporting our audience," he added.

Willa Air hyped up the perks of flying it for the annual star-studded event, including "pre-weekend amenities" like black car transportation, massages, champagne breakfast and "recovery luxuries" including IV drips to treat that hangover.

A spokesperson for the company told Travel + Leisure that customers already using Willa will be considered a priority. However, a content creators' following isn't the only factor it takes into consideration.

A spokesperson told T+L, "In order to fly, it's not simply about having the most followers, but creating a well-rounded experience fueled by great influencers."