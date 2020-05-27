To encourage people to come and visit, one CEO is also sponsoring 1,000 free one-way flights

Las Vegas Casinos Will Reopen on June 4: 'Nevadans Have Done an Incredible Job', Says Governor

Vegas will be buzzing again soon, as Nevado moves to reopen casinos starting June 4, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced.

After a two-month lockdown, the state plans to include the gaming industry in phase two of its reopening, which begins this Friday, May 29.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Nevadans have done an incredible job helping to flatten the curve and I want to again thank you for understanding the severity of this healthcare crisis and for taking the necessary precautionary measures, like making a face covering a part of everyday wear,” Sisolak said in a press briefing Tuesday night. “Our collective actions have helped bring us to where we are today, ready to begin Phase 2 of reopening.”

Sisolak set the June 4 target reopening date for casinos last week, and doubled down on that decision Tuesday, based on "the positive trends in our data." He added, "I know the Gaming Control Board remains resolute in ensuring that gaming operations in this State do not compromise the health and safety of Nevadans, our employees and our visitors."

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty

According to Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board plans to release more details on what that reopening will look like on Wednesday.

The governor also assured residents that throughout phase one, "we continue to see a consistent and sustainable downward trajectory of percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and a decrease in the trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

To incentivize people to come visit the casinos once they reopen, one Las Vegas CEO, Derek Stevens, who runs the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, announced that he would be giving away 1,000 free one-way flights to Las Vegas from over 20 major U.S. cities.

Dubbed "Keep America Flying," the promotion is intended to "help stimulate the tourism and airline industries while reminding the country of the fun to be had in Las Vegas."

Those who live in an area that is under stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders should continue to observe those rules and not undergo any unnecessary travel.

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty

"As we begin to reopen our doors across the city, we are proud to help reinvigorate travel to Las Vegas while supporting airlines in America impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” Stevens said in a statement. “We can’t wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we’ve earned the title of ‘Entertainment Capital of the World.'"

As of May 27, Nevada reports 8,059 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 396 deaths. The national total has surpassed 1.6 million cases with a total of 99,016 deaths, according to the New York Times' database.