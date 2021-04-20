Neil Patrick Harris Jokes He'll Visit Disney with His Kids Every Year Until They 'Can't Stand Me'

Neil Patrick Harris will never stop believing in the magic of Disney — and he hopes the same holds true for his two children.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about his new partnership with hospitality group Accor, the 47-year-old actor opened up about his own family vacations and how he will continue to visit Walt Disney World annually with his kids until they "can't stand" him.

Detailing that he and husband David Burtka take their 10-year-old twins — Harper Grace and Gideon Scott — to the Orlando resort once a year at Christmastime, Harris tells PEOPLE, "Our kids have grown up appreciating and valuing not only the amusement rides, but the architecture and the Imagineering that goes on, both in front and behind the scenes."

"So I still look back on how that has been an important part of their lives and I can't wait to continue it until they can't stand me anymore," he adds.

Harris and Burtka, 45, have been traveling with their kids "since they were less than one year old," the How I Met Your Mother alum explains.

"They're good, they like to travel," he says. "It gives them extra time to play on their screens, which is the greatest dangling carrot advice anyone can give. Let them sit and watch things that they want to watch when they're on an airplane because it's a great diversion."

Alongside Walt Disney World, there is one other particular travel destination that was "high up on their list as well."

"A few years ago we went to Croatia to visit a friend in Hvar, which is a spectacular, small, amazing destination [in] the gorgeous Adriatic Sea," Harris shares. "We would just swim up to a rocky crag and climb super high and then jump into the water."

Now, partnering with Accor, Harris is continuing to focus on his love of travel through the new partnership, which sees the actor starring in the group's latest digital campaign.

Teaching viewers how to be a "real person" again through the lens of travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris orchestrates etiquette lessons on travel-related themes such as dressing, planning, greetings, small talk and relaxing.

The campaign promotes Accor's summer offer, Get Real - Experience it ALL, as well as Accor's new lifestyle loyalty program — ALL: Accor Live Limitless.