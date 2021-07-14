The two-time Olympic gold medalist is letting fans into his home — and onto his indoor basketball court! — to catch the Games in Tokyo

NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Is Listing His Chicago Mansion on Airbnb in Honor of the Olympics

Find out what it's like to live like an Olympian!

Next week, Scottie Pippen's Chicago, Illinois, megamansion will be listed on Airbnb, where fans will have the opportunity to book the house for a night and have the ultimate Olympic viewing experience.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time NBA champion, 55, will personally welcome groups of up to four people to his home via a virtual meet-and-greet before guests will be given free rein to shoot hoops on his indoor basketball court, explore his Olympic memorabilia, watch the Summer Games and archival footage of the athlete's Barcelona Olympic win in his personal movie theater and more, the company announced on Wednesday.

Scottie Pippen Scottie Pippen in indoor basketball court | Credit: Airbnb

Scottie Pippen Scottie Pippen's indoor basketball court | Credit: Airbnb

The Chicago mansion will be open for three separate one-night stays on Aug. 2, 4, and 6. Each stay will cost just $92 a night — a nod to Pippen's first Olympic win in 1992, which led him to become the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Bookings open on Tuesday, July 20 at 1 pm EDT on airbnb.com/scottiepippen, and considering there are only three openings, would-be vacationers better act fast — like Pippen on the court.

Scottie Pippen Scottie Pippen's living room | Credit: Airbnb

Scottie Pippen Bedroom in Scottie Pippen's home | Credit: Airbnb

For fans that aren't unable to book a stay at the Chicago Bulls player's home, there is also an Airbnb Online Experience on offer with Pippen and his 1992 Olympic teammates, Larry Bird and Patrick Ewing.

There will also be more than 200 additional Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences bookable on the travel site throughout the Olympic Games.