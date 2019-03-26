You Can Now Solve a Murder Mystery While On Board a Wine Tasting Train Through Napa Valley

All aboard, wine lovers! This train wants to let you sample some vino and solve a mystery at the same time.

When you step on board the Napa Wine Train’s Murder-Mystery-themed voyage, you’ll first be transported back to the 1920s prohibition era for a three-course dinner (with wine pairings, of course!).

However, throughout the evening, things will take a turn for the criminal when one passenger gets got at Mafia Don Lou Zar’s juice joint.

Then, it becomes your job to solve the mystery, trading clues with fellow riders and gathering information from potential suspects such as jealous lovers, rival mobsters and a pair of undercover feds.

Of course, because this classic “whodunit” is set in California’s wine country, you’ll also be wined and dined with fine fare. Kick off dinner with a Sonoma Greens salad or soup du jour and a glass of sauvignon blanc.

Guests will then choose from entree options like beef tenderloin, pork tenderloin, roasted chicken, kale & quinoa salad, gemelli pasta and a fresh catch of the day. Each entree comes with its own wine compliment, ranging from cabernet sauvignon to chardonnay to merlot. For dessert, the meal wraps with the pastry chef’s daily creation and, yes, another glass of wine.

The three-hour journey takes place on one of Napa Wine Train’s vintage trains, and 1920s costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Trains run on select Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between April 13 and November 9. Rates start at $216 per person. For a full list of dates and to book, visit winetrain.com.