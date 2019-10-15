Move Over Indy! A New Jason Bourne-Theme Stunt Show is Coming to Universal Studios

Here’s an important event that will be hard to forget: a new live-action stunt show based on the world of Jason Bourne is opening at Universal Orlando Resort this spring.

“The Bourne Stuntacular” will be a combination live-action and movie experience that follows the exploits of the CIA assassin, played by Matt Damon in four blockbusters, as he takes down bad guys (sometimes literally) on a mission that takes him around the world.

The show, which will be located “on the streets of Hollywood” — aka the Tinseltown-themed portion of the Universal Studios park — will include live performers and real stunts, including chase scenes and fist fights, sure to keep guests on the edge of their seats.

RELATED: Get a Peek at the Newest Ride in the Wizarding World— and Hear Harry Potter Actors’ Reviews!

Image zoom courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Unlike other theme park spectacles of a similar nature, like the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Bourne will also incorporate an enormous LED screen intended to create a more immersive visual experience that blends the world of the movies with the live scenes.

The Bourne Stuntacular will replace Terminated 2: 3-D, which closed on October 2017. That ride also previously existed at Universal Studios Hollywood in California, but closed in 2012.

The Jason Bourne films are based on a series of books by author Robert Ludlum about a CIA operative (Damon) with dissociative amnesia. In addition to The Bourne Identity (2002), Damon starred in The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and Jason Bourne (2016). Jeremy Renner appeared as a new protagonist, Alex Cross, in The Bourne Legacy in 2012, but Damon returned for the fifth film four years later.

RELATED: Universal Orlando Announces a New Theme Park, Epic Universe — Here’s Everything We Know So Far

The franchise will get another new iteration in Treadstone, a tv series that takes place in the Bourne universe, and follows a cell of sleeper black ops agents, but does not star Damon, according to The Verge. The series premieres on USA on October 15.

The Bourne Stuntacular opens in spring 2020 at Universal Studios Florida.