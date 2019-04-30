Meghan Markle’s Beloved Travel Tech Case Is Now Available in a Mini Version

Image zoom Splash News Online

Meghan Markle has always been the ultimate organized jet-setting queen — and she has STOW’s leather zippered case to thank for it. The Duchess has has been a longtime fan of the London-based brand’s First Class Leather Tech Case, calling it one of her “travel essentials” on her now-deleted lifestyle blog, The Tig. And, for the first time ever, Meghan’s beloved travel tech case comes in a mini version.

The wallet-sized, lavish leather case is big enough to hold your phone, a passport, a sleek power bank so you can charge on the go (included), and a few other travel necessities. There’s even a secure pocket for your credit card. It also includes one of STOW’s signature mini orange leather Stowaway Envelopes, intended to hold tiny mementos from your trip. Made from soft Spanish leather, the case will keep all of your travel essentials zipped away safely, making it a traveler must-have.

Image zoom Splash News Online

While STOW’s new mini leather travel tech case is definitely more of an investment, Meghan would likely say it’s worth every penny. She’s been spotted carrying it through the airport on multiple occasions as early as 2016, pre-royalty, though we imagine she’s still using her STOW case now to stay organized during her royal tours and outings.

The mini tech case is available in four colorways: Meghan’s amber orange, emerald green, sahara tan, and jet black. Shop the Duchess’ go-to travel tech case below before it inevitably sells out.

Image zoom AhaLife

Buy It! STOW Amber Orange & Dusty Aqua Mini First Class Leather Tech Case, $437; ahalife.com