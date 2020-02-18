Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Spotted Carrying This Exact Away Suitcase

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pretty avid travelers (mostly due to the fact that they’re literally a duchess and a duke), so it’s a pretty good idea to trust their taste in luggage. On February 14, the duo was spotted deplaning at a Vancouver airport with their most recent bags of choice in hand — and for anyone looking to cop their style, their taste is thankfully pretty affordable. Meghan and Harry were spotted with Away Luggage’s Bigger Carry-On, once again proving that their taste isn’t totally unattainable for those without royal-sized bank accounts.

Both of their travel looks were just total masterclasses in how to look casual, put-together, and fashionable while traveling. Meghan was wearing a pair of Outland Denim skinny jeans in the washed black Harriet style along with a button-up designed by her friend Misha Nonoo — yes, the same Misha Nonoo who introduced Meghan and Harry — a now sold-out Cuyana cardigan, and a pair of Rothy’s flats. She’s also carrying a pretty casual duffel bag by Prada, while Harry is seen in the background carrying the Away suitcase.

It’s unclear if the Away bag belongs to Harry or Meghan (another suitcase, the Rimowa Essential Cabin Small 22-Inch Suitcase, can be seen being wheeled in front of Meghan), but it’s pretty well-established that the duchess is a fan of the brand: Meghan famously gifted every attendee at her February 2019 baby shower in New York City the Away Luggage Bigger Carry-On in Silver Aluminum.

There’s a lot to love about the Bigger Carry-On that Harry is carrying, since it includes features like a TSA-approved lock, 360-degree spinner wheels, an interior packing compression system, and an ejectable battery component to make sure your phone will always remain charged. The bag won the PEOPLE 2019 Travel Award for Best Carry-On too, in case you needed more proof of how excellent it is.

You can check out the exact model and color of the bag that Harry is carrying below. For other colors, head over to Away’s website for all the options.

Image zoom Away Travel

The Bigger Carry-On in Asphalt, $295; awaytravel.com

