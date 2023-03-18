These Colorful Pill Case Organizers Made Remembering to Take My Supplements So Easy While Traveling

When you walk into my bathroom, you're less likely to find my cabinet overflowing with beauty products such as trendy serums and the latest red carpet mascara. Instead, you'll find every supplement and vitamin under the sun.

I wouldn't call myself a hypochondriac, but I definitely prioritize health and wellness, and with that comes a supplement protocol that many would likely call intense. So when it comes to traveling, I either have to pause my usual routine, or travel with an upwards of 10 bottles, which makes packing a little tricky.

While traveling to South America earlier this year, I decided to order the Meacolia Pill Case Organizers with the hopes of not only saving space in my bag, but also staying on top of my protocol. And whether I'm on-the-go or not, they've been a game-changer for travel — and they're on sale right now at Amazon for just $12.

Buy It! Meacolia Pill Case Organizer, $11.97 (orig. $14); amazon.com

With a set of three colorful cases, the Meacolia Pill Case Organizers make it easy to keep track of which supplements to take. The cases have varying compartment sizes — six small containers and two large ones — that are able to fit vitamins and pills of different sizes. The set even comes with blank labels, which can be added and removed, making it easy to remember which pills to take.

Each compartment is secured with a snap closure to keep pills in place while traveling and the exterior is durable, too. With a food-grade plastic and cereal fiber shell, the organizers are waterproof and the silicone seal ring helps lock moisture out. And at 4.3 pounds, the cases are small and lightweight, making them practical for packing on trips.

And plenty of Amazon reviewers agree with me — more than 7,400 people have given them a five-star rating. "These are great for travel," one shopper said, adding that they also use them for keeping jewelry and other small items organized. "I really loved traveling with this product! It's very small and sleek — you can slip it into your bag quickly," another person added.

Whether you're packing supplements or jewelry, using organizers helps keep your belongings secure and accessible in your luggage. With spring break and summer vacation around the corner, shop more travel organizers below before packing your bags and jetting away.

Travel Organizers at Amazon

If anyone knows a thing or two about traveling, it's media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and she has some pretty good hacks for staying organized. One is to use the Benevolence La Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, which is only $18 thanks to double discounts at Amazon. Oprah said it keeps "prized pieces stylishly contained," and added that it has enough space to hold rings, bracelets, and necklaces simultaneously.

The compact box, which made Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things list, comes with three compartments, seven ring rolls, three hooks, and a mirror, plus you can get it in nine pretty colors, including blue, orange, and pink.

Buy It! Benevolence La Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Sometimes it feels like you're searching forever to locate your favorite serum while digging through your toiletry bag, but this best-selling one by Bagsmart makes it easy to locate your items quickly and easily. With transparent zipped compartments lined with water-resistant polyester, the bag allows you to see all of your items, and it comes with a hanger that can be placed on bathroom hooks or in the closet.

It has four inner compartments that can be folded and zipped into a bag with handles, which makes it practical for transporting or packing in your suitcase. It even has an exterior pocket for packing extra small items, and you can get it on sale right now for as little as $23.

Buy It! Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, $22.99–$27.99 (orig. $29.47–$31.99); amazon.com

Untangling your headphones and USB phone charger can be frustrating when you want to just get out and enjoy the sunshine at your destination. Well, the FYY Electronic Organizer prevents that tangled mess thanks to two zipped compartments with small mesh pockets that help secure your belongings.

The pockets range from small to large, allowing you to fit everything from headphones and USB chargers to portable phone chargers and cell phones inside. And with a waterproof oxford fabric and soft sponge interior, they'll protect your gadgets from the elements while traveling, too.

Buy It! FYY Electronic Organizer, $12.99; amazon.com

If you foresee lots of travel in your future, stock up on more organizers below, so the only thing you have to worry about is enjoying your trip.

Buy It! Kingdalux 9 Set Packing Cubes, $20.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Spacesaver Travel Roll-Up Storage Bags, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Kelofon Travel Jewelry Case, $6.98 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Nicol Natale is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally writes about her personal favorites.

