Tourists Who Surfed Down Venice's Grand Canal Fined, Called 'Imbeciles' by City's Mayor

Two tourists have been fined after surfing down the historic Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, was outraged after seeing a video of the individuals zooming down the city's landmark canal on motorized surfboards.

He later tweeted the video, along with a caption that called the tourists "two overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city," and offered a free dinner to anyone who could identify the surfers.

It has not been reported where the tourists were visiting from.

According to The Associated Press, the travelers have been identified and fined $1,350 each. Their surfboards were also confiscated and they were forced to leave the city.

Along with "damaging the image of the city," the BBC reports that the surfers "were also fined for endangering the safety of navigation along the canal." Venice is a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site, which makes it illegal to swim, paddle board and canoe in the city.

"One of the main tools for the protection of the property is the implementation of the 1973 Special Law for Venice, which aims to guarantee the protection of the landscape, historical, archaeological and artistic heritage of the city of Venice and its lagoon," according to UNESCO.

Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty

This is not the first time a visitor has acted disrespectfully at a popular travel destination in Italy. Earlier this summer, PEOPLE reported that two U.S. tourists reportedly caused $27,000 in damages after dragging their e-scooters down the Spanish Steps in Rome.

The tourists were fined $430 each and were also banned from setting foot in Rome's historic city center ever again.

Rome's Capitoline Superintendency cultural heritage office told CNN that, "A couple of American tourists launched a scooter three times down the steps of Trinità dei Monti, damaging the third-to-last travertine step of the second ramp on the side towards the climb of San Sebastianello."

While causing any damage to the popular tourist destination will lead to a fine, it was also made illegal to even sit on the Spanish Steps in 2019.

Additionally, the city banned tourists from "messy eating on monuments and tossing objects or climbing into several historic fountains — though tossing coins into the Trevi Fountain is still allowed," PEOPLE reported.