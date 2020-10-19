Mayor of Halloween Hotspot Salem, Mass., Urges Public to Stay Away This Year amid COVID

There are 208 active cases of COVID-19 in the town and 43 people have died, according to the city's website

The Mayor of Salem, Mass., home of the famous 1692 witch trials, is urging the public to stay away from the city this October amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Kim Driscoll told reporters Friday that even though the city has canceled much of its October programming — which draws in tens of thousands of visitors to the historic city each year around Halloween — people are still flocking to the city, according to the Associated Press.

"If you’re not in Salem yet and are thinking about coming, my advice to you is to skip it," Driscoll said. "Skip it until after October. We still can’t allow the sorts of crowds that are gathering here to continue."

According to Driscoll, the city is currently in the moderate risk category for COVID-19 spread, and the mayor does not want to see it move into the high-risk category of spread.

She and other city officials have already put a number of restrictions and safety guidelines in place for current visitors, including limited capacity in businesses and public gatherings, as well as restricting access to a major pedestrian mall and putting up barricades to limit entry lines.

Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, told USA Today that the city usually sees more than half a million visitors during the month of October, which is about 30 percent of Salem's total annual tourists.