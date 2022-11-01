Matthew McConaughey's Longbranch Bourbon Teams with Walden Retreats for Immersive Outdoor Getaway

"It just makes sense to do something here in my own state," Matthew McConaughey tells PEOPLE of the Texas getaway

By
Nigel Smith

Published on November 1, 2022 08:00 AM
Matthew McConaughey
Photo: Wild Turkey

Matthew McConaughey wants to invite fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in his home state of Texas.

Longbranch, the award-winning bourbon co-created by the Oscar winner from the makers of Wild Turkey, has teamed up with the newly expanded glamping property Walden Retreats to offer customers an immersive bourbon-infused experience in Texas Hill Country on the outskirts of Austin, Texas.

"It just makes sense to do something here in my own state and in Hill Country to bring people out," McConaughey, 52, tells PEOPLE.

For each Longbranch Ranch package booked, the brand will match the cost and donate to The Trail
Conservancy, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting Austin's beloved Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

"We keep looking for things where we can give some funds to help out the Trail Conservancy and restore the trails that are around Austin," explains McConaughey. "Things that just promote people and are engineered to get people outdoors a little bit more."

Longbranch Ranch in Texas
Matt Lorenz

"I know how much that's done for my own health, mentally, spiritually and physically in my own life. It's hard to find that time these days in the world, in the lives we live," he adds. "So if you can combine a luxury experience, plus an open invitation to get outdoors, or go take a walk in the middle of the night, or whatever it's going to be, that's a true five-star experience in my mind."

The luxury ranch retreat, which Longbranch describes as a "physical manifestation of Longbranch's current Wonder What If campaign," offers a series of activities. These include a cocktail session with Longbranch specialty cocktails, an audio-guided hike directly off the stay at the Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats, glow-in-the-dark fly-fishing, and a private string performance by classically trained musicians playing unexpected music ranging from pop to rock.

Longbranch Ranch in Texas
Matt Lorenz

McConaughey says his love for the outdoors traces back to his childhood growing up in Uvalde, Texas. "The first time you go, 'Can I stay outside or sleep in a tent tonight?' And I did, in the backyard," he recalls. "It was a scary night and I was scared of every sound that happened, but I did it and ended up enjoying it."

"I remember when I moved to Longview, I built a really great tree house," he continues. "On one night a weekend, I'd go stay in the tree house and loved that. I felt like I was all alone in the world, like I was hiding out."

Longbranch Ranch in Texas
Matt Lorenz

"And then along the way, when I lived in my Airstream for four years traveling across the United States, North America. I'd usually stay in my Airstream, but there were nights I'd just go pitch a tent at wherever location I was. And just the adventure of it helped me get my own internal clock more on time. Mother Nature has a way of doing that to us all. And to this day, I still need it and have to find it. If I get moving too fast, I need to go slow down, I'll do it."

Longbranch Ranch in Texas
Matt Lorenz

Guests 21 and older can book a Longbranch Ranch package by visiting the "book now" page at www.waldenreats.com for stays beginning March 1, 2023.

