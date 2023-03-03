Matthew McConaughey, Wife Camila's Rebooked Flight Brings More 'Turbulence' After Lufthansa Incident: 'Wish Me Luck'

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves had a second rough flight on Thursday.

After enduring severe turbulence aboard a Lufthansa flight that hospitalized seven passengers, the Brazilian model shared that their rescheduled plane ride would not be the relaxing journey they'd hoped for.

"Just my luck," Camila said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. "After last night, we just got on the rescheduled flight and the pilot is saying we have 45 minutes of turbulence getting out of Washington. Just my luck. Wish me luck."

The couple was originally heading for Frankfurt, Germany, when the incident occurred 37,000 feet above Tennessee, prompting an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Camila Alves McConaughey/instagram

Camila documented the scary experience in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a video of food and various items scattered in the aisle.

"On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4,000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," she wrote in the caption. "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming."

She continued: "The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok. I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind!"

After they arrived safely in Virginia, the mom of three and her husband looked for a place to relax: "@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing … slept well, getting on new flight today. To the journey I continue … "

Lufthansa Flight 469 was able to land at the Virginia airport "without incident" at 9:10 p.m., the FAA told PEOPLE in a statement.

The agency did not reveal additional details about the injuries passengers endured from the flight that took off from Austin on Wednesday.