Matthew McConaughey, Wife Camila's Rebooked Flight Brings More 'Turbulence' After Lufthansa Incident: 'Wish Me Luck'

The couple were aboard the Lufthansa flight that experienced severe turbulence that left seven passengers hospitalized on Wednesday

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 3, 2023 02:02 PM

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves had a second rough flight on Thursday.

After enduring severe turbulence aboard a Lufthansa flight that hospitalized seven passengers, the Brazilian model shared that their rescheduled plane ride would not be the relaxing journey they'd hoped for.

"Just my luck," Camila said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. "After last night, we just got on the rescheduled flight and the pilot is saying we have 45 minutes of turbulence getting out of Washington. Just my luck. Wish me luck."

The couple was originally heading for Frankfurt, Germany, when the incident occurred 37,000 feet above Tennessee, prompting an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Camila Alves McConaughey's turbulent flight
Camila Alves McConaughey/instagram

Camila documented the scary experience in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a video of food and various items scattered in the aisle.

"On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4,000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," she wrote in the caption. "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming."

She continued: "The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok. I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind!"

After they arrived safely in Virginia, the mom of three and her husband looked for a place to relax: "@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing … slept well, getting on new flight today. To the journey I continue … "

Lufthansa Flight 469 was able to land at the Virginia airport "without incident" at 9:10 p.m., the FAA told PEOPLE in a statement.

The agency did not reveal additional details about the injuries passengers endured from the flight that took off from Austin on Wednesday.

Related Articles
Camila McConaughey Lufthansa Flight
Matthew McConaughey, Wife Camila Were on Flight That 'Dropped Almost 4,000 Feet,' Hospitalized 7: 'Chaos'
Lufthansa (LH / DLH) departing Frankfurt Airport
7 Hospitalized After Lufthansa Flight Experiencing 'Severe Turbulence' Makes Emergency Landing
United Airlines Boeing wide body 777-200 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase
United Airlines Flight Came Within 800 Ft. of Pacific Ocean After 'Dramatic' Nose Dive
hawaiian-airlines.jpg
36 People Injured After 'Severe Turbulence' on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'There Was No Warning'
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room
From Gun Control Advocacy to Meals on Wheels, How Matthew McConaughey Uses His Platform For Good
Air Traffic Controller Speaks Out After Helping Passenger Land Plane When Pilot Passes out
Air Traffic Controller Speaks Out After Helping Passenger Land Plane: ' I Was Just Doing My Job'
jackson Ward
Texas Boy, 8, Is Home on Family's Ranch with Beloved Cow After Heart Transplant and 453 Days in a Hospital
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Jason Oppenheim vacation
Jason Oppenheim Communes with Nature (and Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk) in Cabo, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Darren Harrison photographed on June 2, 2022 at Lake Wales Airport, Florida
Passenger-Turned-Pilot Thought of Pregnant Wife When He Took Over Plane in Emergency: 'I Can't Die Today'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Cherelle and Brittney Griner Relationship Timeline
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline