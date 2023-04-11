Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Terrifying Flight He Experienced with Wife Camila Alves

"It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity," expressed the actor, while recalling the severe turbulence aboard a Lufthansa flight he took last month

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on April 11, 2023 09:27 PM
Matthew McConaughey arrives to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'White Boy Rick' at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Matthew McConaughey. Photo: Tara Ziemba/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey is reflecting on his experience aboard a Lufthansa flight that endured severe turbulence last month.

The Academy Award winner, 53, was traveling en route from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, with his wife, Camila Alves, when the flight had to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

"It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity," explained McConaughey while recalling the experience in a preview clip of his upcoming appearance on the Let's Talk Off Camera podcast shared by ET on Tuesday.

Alves, 41, had previously shared her recollection of the flight on Instagram, expressing that "the plane dropped almost 4000 feet."

McConaughey elaborated on when the plane dropped by saying he "immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on."

"My tray table is what held me down," he shared with podcast host Kelly Ripa. "I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened," he added, calling the experience a "hell of a scare."

"Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long — one, two, three, four [seconds] — and then everything just comes crashing down," he continued.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor revealed that he got comfort from his pilot friend sitting beside him during the terrifying ordeal.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila
Rick Kern/WireImage

"I happened to have a friend of mine sitting next to me who was a pilot. And he was calm as could be," said McConaughey. "I was like, 'Can the plane hold that?' And he was like, 'These things are so tested that yes, don't worry, the plane structurally can hold that.' That was a big relief."

The FAA shared with PEOPLE in a statement that Lufthansa Flight 469 was flying 37,000 feet above Tennessee when it experienced "severe turbulence" that hospitalized seven passengers. It was able to land at the Virginia airport "without incident" at 9:10 p.m., the agency said.

