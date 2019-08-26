A Mary Poppins Attraction Is Coming to Disney World with New Epcot Makeover

Image zoom D23.com

Walt Disney World’s Epcot is getting a makeover of fairy godmother-sized proportions!

During the Walt Disney Company’s 2019 D23 Expo over the weekend, Bob Chapek, Chair of Parks, Experiences and Products, revealed some exciting new details about what Disney fans can expect for the future of the beloved Orlando-based theme park.

“Every inch of every park should be magical, and that’s why I’m so excited about this transformation,” Chapek said at the Expo, according to the event’s announcement page.

He later added that the makeover would be “the biggest transformation of any park we’ve ever accomplished,” according to CNN.

Image zoom D23.com

Chapek explained that the new layout for Epcot would feature four neighborhoods —World Discover, World Nature, World Celebration and the existing World Showcase — each filled with new attractions in order to revitalize the park.

And along with the help of Disney legend Dick Van Dyke, the theme park chair also announced that the new and improved park will include the first-ever Mary Poppins-inspired attraction on Cherry Tree Lane, inside the United Kingdom pavilion.

“What made it was ‘Uncle Walt.’ Walt Disney was a creative genius who looked at the world through a child’s eyes,” Van Dyke said of wanting to bring Mary Poppins to the park.

The theme park will also debut two explosive firework shows, “Epcot Forever,” and “HarmonioUS” — the latter being described as the largest firework show ever created for a Disney park.

Disney also plans to reimagine the fan-favorite “Spaceship Earth” ride with a new guide and new narration that plans to “focus on the storytelling that brings people together,” according to the Expo’s page.

In the new World Nature neighborhood, Moana fans will be excited to experience “living water” in the new “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” attraction.

Epcot was first opened in 1982 with the intention of creating a park that reimagined the future. For more on the new transformation, you can read the full list of announcements here.