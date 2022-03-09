Mario Time! Super Nintendo World Is Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

The highly anticipated land “will transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe”

It's game on for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The theme park announced on Thursday the highly anticipated land will debut in 2023 and become the first Super Nintendo World in the United States.

The land is designed to "transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe," according to a press release from Universal.

Super Nintendo World — which was created in partnership with Nintendo — will feature a "groundbreaking" ride and interactive areas as well as themed shopping and dining.

The immersive land is designed to "deliver exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to generations of Nintendo fans for over 40 years."

In anticipation of the opening, Universal will take over the Feature Presentation retail store — which is located inside the theme park gates — with Super Nintendo World theming. Guests will be able to purchase Mario and Luigi themed apparel, iconic character hats and plush toys.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Orlando is also in the works.

The Mario-themed land opened in Universal Studios Japan last year. There, guests are invited into the interact with some of the most well-known video game elements including spinning gold coins, question-mark blocks, and polka-dot mushrooms, according to USA Today.

After purchasing a Power-Up Band, theme park goers are able to blocks and track their coins using Universal's phone app to add to the immersive experience at the park in Japan.

"It's really the first experience that marries gaming with a theme park," Thierry Coup, senior vice president at Universal Creative, told the outlet when opening the new land. "You're not just passively observing. You're deeply engaged."

Super Nintendo World Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan | Credit: Philip FONG/getty

"It doesn't feel real. But it is real, and you're inside it," Coup added. "It looks like the ultimate 3D illustration."