Universal Studios' New Mario Kart Ride Draws Criticism for Not Accommodating Larger Riders: 'Absurd'

On the eve of the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, its major attraction is sparking debate online.

Some fans who have visited the new land during a preview period have pointed out what they feel is the exclusionary nature of Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. The ride, in which guests wear head-mounted VR goggles as they battle against one another, requires passengers to sit in a ride vehicle that fits individuals with a 40-inch waist size or under.

Rocco Botte, whose Twitter bio states he is a food influencer, is among the growing early contingent who noted the potentially problematic cart dimensions.

"Nothing but wonderful things to say about Super Nintendo World except this: the body size limitations on the Mario Kart ride are absolutely ridiculous," he wrote. "I've never had any issue fitting into any ride in my entire life, and I can BARELY fit into this one. Completely absurd."

Another Twitter user, @bahnanna4, wrote, "Can we discuss how at my biggest I would not have been able to fit on Mario Kart? A 40" waist line is about a size 20. Are you freaking kidding me, @UniStudios? It's a DARK RIDE."

According to park guidelines cited by the Wall Street Journal, "This ride employs safety restraints which may restrict certain guests from riding due to body shape and size. Guests whose waist line is at least 40 inches or greater may not be accommodated on the ride and are strongly encouraged to try the test seat provided at the entrance of the attraction to ensure their ability to ride."

A representative for the park tells PEOPLE that Universal has "long used" this measurement and it is not a new standard specific to Super Nintendo World.

"We are always listening to our guests and seek to balance their needs against our strong focus on the safety of our attractions," a Universal Parks & Resorts spokesperson said. "We have a company-wide task force actively working with this community to make changes that can help them safely increase access to our experiences."

According to data collected between 2015 and 2018 cited by the CDC, the average waist circumference in the United States is 40.5 inches for men and 38.7 for women.

Another Univeral ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, previously faced similar size discrimination criticism in 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Universal is improving accessibility for a broader range of riders and "actively working with others in the theme park industry and ride manufacturers who build our attractions toward implementing new ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) and EuroNorm standards for future rides," according to the the representative.

The park is already reconfiguring some of its existing rides already, Universal said, beginning with Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood officially opens on Feb. 17.