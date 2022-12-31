Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World (and Surprise, She's Blonde!)

Marie Osmond is having some Disney fun with her family in style.

On Friday, the singer and actress, 63, shared a rare photo with her husband Steve Craig at Disney World and sported a new hairstyle in the process.

"After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I've been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!🥰💕 I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!" she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Marie Osmond/Instagram

Wearing a black long sleeve and black Mickey Mouse-printed pants, Osmond debuted her new shorter blonde hair, which is a departure from her long brunette locks.

All smiles with her husband, Osmond poses for a pic with Craig, who wrapped his arm around his wife. In the second photo, The Talk former co-host snapped an adorable shot of Craig and her grandchildren holding hands as they walked through the theme park.

In 2011, Osmond remarried Craig 26 years after they divorced in 1985, first marrying in 1982.

Before she reconnected with her husband, the Donny & Marie star married actor Brian Blosil in 1986 and divorced after more than 20 years in 2007.

Jana Cruder

Osmond, now a grandmother of 8, confirmed to PEOPLE in 2019 that her daughter Brianna, 23, and her cinematographer husband Dave Schwep, 44, had welcomed a baby girl.

The longtime entertainer also has three other daughters, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, and Abigail, 16, as well as four sons, including Stephen, 38, Brandon, 24, Matthew, 22, and Michael, who died by suicide at 19.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2019, Osmond opened up to PEOPLE about remarrying Craig.

"Nothing is an accident," Osmond told PEOPLE at the time. "I am a spiritual person. So [I believe] God has his timing."

After her painful divorce from Blosil, Osmond shared, "I never wanted to be married again. I was like, 'I'm fine, I'm good!'" So when she reconnected with Craig through their son Stephen, it was an unexpected surprise."

"The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren't," Osmond said. "I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people's needs."

Eventually, "Stephen was getting married and we [realized] we can't go to our son's wedding and not be married," she told PEOPLE. "So we got married a few months before he did. He joked that he never thought it would happen, but it did!"