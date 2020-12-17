Christmas Getaway! See Mariah Carey and Her Kids Embark on a 'Festive Road Trip' for the Holidays

"Oh, Vegas, how I've missed you," Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe said wistfully as they drove through Nevada

Mariah Carey and her kids are hitting the road!

The music legend and her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 9, recently embarked on a Christmas spirit-powered multi-day adventure. The family traveled in style inside a 2-bedroom luxury Outdoorsy Prevost Winter Wonderland RV on a trip from Los Angeles to Aspen, Colorado arranged by the RV rental company.

"Let's get festive!" the kids proclaim in the exclusive video above before everyone hops on board and takes off, with their pup — who is shown wearing a variety of headpieces, including reindeer antlers and a flannel floppy-ear hat — in tow.

"So we're on our festive road trip, making our way across the land, celebrating and staying safe. Seeing so many familiar places," Carey, 50, explains in the video, which also spotlights the extravagant holiday décor on board.

"Oh, Vegas, how I've missed you," Monroe says wistfully, placing her hand on a window while they make their way through the Nevada city (where Mom has played many a residency show!) as laughter from the adults can be heard in the background.

Early on in their itinerary, Carey and her kids pass through Rainbow Basin, Mojave National Preserve and Red Rock Canyon.

"Yay! Yay, a little bit of snow — we're starting to see snow! Come on, it's time for snow," the Queen of Christmas exclaims upon seeing white dustings outside the window, singing the last bit excitedly.

They head on past Zion National Park, Capitol Reef, Goblin Valley, Arches, Canyonlands and Grand Junction before finally arriving at their destination: Aspen, Colorado.

The family enjoyed both the festive decorations the RV had to offer (including multiple Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias) as well as the beautiful scenery outside, while the singer's new AppleTV+ special, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, streamed on the TV.

Carey called the trip "the best way to be outdoors but you're not really outdoors ... you're Outdoorsy!" showing off an ornament bearing the brand's name.

In a recent interview for Elle's special digital holiday edition, Carey opened up about why Christmas is such an important time for her, describing herself as "eternally 12" and saying the holiday season is "maybe the one time that I got to breathe for a second."

"After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola], I created the Christmases that I wanted to have," she told the magazine, adding of her troubled childhood, "A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12."

"But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn't give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn't understand that from my point of view," Carey continued.

As for her annual Christmas celebration, the mother of two explained, "I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there — I'm not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids. And by the way, even if I didn't have kids, I would be doing this."

Carey chose to reach that "snowy place" this year via a social-distancing-friendly form of travel that's become increasingly popular during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic: RVing and roadtripping.