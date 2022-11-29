Mariah Carey to Open Her Penthouse Apartment to 2 Lucky Guests for 'Ultimate Holiday Experience' in NYC

Mariah Carey is making Christmas even more magical this year.

The music legend has teamed up with Booking.com to welcome two guests into her actual New York City penthouse for a very special stay — as well as curating a full itinerary of her favorite wintry activities for the winners to enjoy.

For just $20.19 — a nod to the year her smash "All I Want For Christmas Is You" first hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts — the guests can enjoy the Big Apple as Carey knows it during "Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience."

Booking is first-come, first-served and opens Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. ET. The trip takes place Dec. 16 to 19.

The booking includes cocktail hour and a Christmas card photo shoot at Carey's penthouse apartment — her iconic Moroccan room, which opens up to her private terrace with sweeping skyline views, is pictured above — plus, a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel and tickets to Carey's "Merry Christmas To All" concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16. Flights and transfers are included.

Rockettes
Courtesy Booking.com

There's also a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, and dinner reservations at Carey's favorite restaurants including Nobu and Mr. Chow.

The lucky pair will also stop at Top of the Rock for a private guided tour, enjoy an ice skating experience in front of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and take in the Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC. Before the show, there will also be a VIP reception in the historic Roxy Suite, a private tour of Radio City Music Hall, and the opportunity to meet a Rockette.

Top of the Rock
Courtesy Booking.com

Guests will also receive a signed copy of Carey's new holiday book, The Christmas Princess.

While there are only two guests who can enjoy "Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience," everyone can see her on the holiday special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! Featuring performances of all of Carey's holiday hits, the primetime show will air on CBS and Paramount+ Dec. 20.

Carey has been a Christmas staple thanks to her 1994 record-breaking hit "All I Want for Christmas is You." Last year, the holiday tune earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective. Recognized as the best-selling female artist of all time, Carey has sold more than 200 million albums throughout her career.

The holiday season has always been special for the star, who starts celebrating the day after Halloween.

Mariah Carey performs live during her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour at Motorpoint Arena on December 09, 2018 in Nottingham, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

"It's Time," Carey wrote in a Nov. 1 Twitter video announcing her start to the holiday season, which opens with the singer dressed as a scowling, smirking witch before she morphs into festive Carey dressed in a one-piece Santa suit on top of a reindeer amid a winter wonderland.

Carey added the hashtag "#MariahSZN" for "Mariah Season" on her post.

Carey opened up about why Christmas is such an important time for her in a 2020 interview for Elle, where she described it as "maybe the one time I got to breathe for a second."

"After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have," she told the outlet, adding of her troubled childhood, "A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn't give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn't understand that from my point of view."

