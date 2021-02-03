Attention Parrot Heads! Margaritaville Resort to Open in NYC's Times Square in Spring 2021

The Midtown resort was originally scheduled to open its doors in fall 2020

The tropics are coming to Times Square!

A new, 29-story Margaritaville Resort is set to open later this spring in Manhattan, according to the soon-to-be-completed hotel's website.

Initially set to open its doors in fall 2020, per Curbed, the new Midtown destination will "feature an island-inspired casual design and luxurious comfort, instantly transporting guests to the iconic Margaritaville state of mind," the website notes.

While the Northeastern metropolis may not seem an obvious choice for the island-inspired franchise, it's not the first outside the sunbelt: there are currently 22 Margaritaville resorts across 19 cities and 6 countries.

The 234-room hotel's accommodations will feature walk-in rain showers, complimentary wifi, USB outlets and soundproof windows, among other amenities.

The property will also include several themed dining options as well, including the License to Chill Bar, 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar, Landshark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant and Margaritaville Restaurant & Tiki Bar.

The restaurant & tiki bar claims to have a "touch of the tropics in the middle of the concrete jungle," while 5 O'clock Somewhere comes with views from the 31st and 32nd floor that span the city and look over the Hudson River.

Landshark, meanwhile, "is inspired by the beach joints that once dotted the Atlantic Coast," while License to Chill "features specialty cocktails," including what one can only assume are some delicious margaritas.

On top of the elaborate theming, the hotel will also feature the typical amenities like valet parking, laundry service, a fitness center and — unusual for NYC — a heated outdoor pool.

John Cohlan, Margaritaville CEO, previously said in a press release that "Margaritaville brings fun, relaxation and a much-needed escape from the every day to any set of coordinates."

He added: "The Margaritaville Resort Hotel and the lifestyle experience it offers will be the perfect complement to the exciting, fast-paced energy of Times Square and we can't wait to bring this destination to the travelers and residents of New York City."