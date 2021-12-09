Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville to Launch a Cruise Ship: 'A Floating Island Vacation at Sea'

The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship sets sail on its first voyage in April, taking off in Florida and traveling to the Bahamas t

Margaritaville is hitting the high seas!

Jimmy Buffett's popular hotel chain is venturing into the cruise industry with Margaritaville at Sea, "an offshore resort experience" that offers the classic Margaritaville "fun, escapism, and state of mind," according to a release from the company.

The 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship will embark on its maiden voyage April 30, 2022 from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida, and will travel to Grand Bahama Island. The vessel boasts 10 passenger decks, all decked out in a "casual-luxe design" with colors and style influenced by the singer's beloved beachy aesthetic.

"To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake," Buffett said in a statement included in the release.

Passengers aboard the Margaritaville Paradise will be treated to an array of relaxing amenities, including the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, multiple pools and a retail shop where they can score a souvenir.

The cruise will offer plenty of food and drink options for Parrot Heads, including JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola's Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop. Passengers can also kick back at the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar or 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar.

"Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville," John Cohlan, CEO of the Margaritaville company, said. "From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we're able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise."

Margaritaville at Sea is the latest addition to the Margaritaville brand, which has over 20 lodging locations, and 60 food and drink venues, according to its official website. It also has over 20 additional projects currently in the works.