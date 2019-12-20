Man Swaps His First Class Seat for Economy to Make 88-Year-Old Stranger's Dream Come True

Image zoom Stefan Irvine / Getty

An 88-year-old woman got the upgrade of her dreams earlier this month, when a stranger swapped his first-class ticket with her economy ticket on a Virgin Atlantic flight from New York to the U.K.

The woman, named Violet, was heading back home from visiting her daughter in the Big Apple when a passenger named Jack decided to make the switch.

Their heartwarming story was shared in a Dec. 10 Facebook post by Leah Amy, whom the The New Zealand Herald reports is a Manchester-based flight attendant for the company.

“Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true,” wrote Leah, of Violet. “You should [have] seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper ☺️.”

“She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address,” Leah added. “These photos are getting sent in the [mail] tomorrow, can you even cope 😩😍❤️😭😊”

Included in Leah’s posting were those very photos, including that selfie of Violet with the cabin crew. Leah also had a shot of Violet enjoying her meal in her roomy first class seat, and a picture of Jack and Violet posing together onboard.

“Jack and his family purchased seats in our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found violet in economy and swapped seats with her,” Leah recalled of the generous gesture.

“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight,” she continued of Jack’s demeanor following the switch. “No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him [to].”

Leah went on to explain that Violet “has been a nurse in both the UK and over in America” and that she “travels to New York to see her daughter, but hasn’t been able to for a while because of a knee replacement.”

The flight attendant called Jack and Violet her “two favorite passengers EVER.”

Since the post went up a little over a week ago, it has racked up more than 7,000 reactions, close to 700 comments and over 2,000 shares.

“Thanks for your heart of gold Jack. 💛 Such a wonderful story,” one Facebook user commented, while another wrote, “Thank you, young man, for your kindness towards an older lady. I think you made her dream come true!”

“We need more people in the world like Jack. Thank you for having such a selfless heart, Jack! ❤️,” a third remarked.