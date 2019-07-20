Man Jumps on Plane's Wing and Attempts to Enter the Cabin as Aircraft Prepares for Takeoff

Image zoom Man on the plane's wing Otto Orondaam/Instagram

Chaos erupted on a plane this week after a man climbed onto the aircraft’s wing as it was preparing for takeoff and attempted to enter the cabin.

The unusual incident involving an Azman aircraft happened on Friday morning in the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, according to a statement from the airline company.

As the plane was waiting for clearance from air traffic controllers to takeoff, the Pilot in Command spotted an unidentified man on the tarmac, who began climbing toward the wing of the aircraft.

Video footage of the dramatic incident, taken by a passenger inside of the airplane, shows the man climbing from the jet engine to the wing. He then starts walking toward the plane’s cabin, but eventually goes out of the camera’s frame.

The rest of the passengers can be heard yelling as they rose from their seats in a panic and crowded near the windows to witness the sight for themselves.

After radioing the tower to inform them of the man, the pilots shut the plane’s engine down while officials rushed to the scene.

Airport security then arrested the man, according to the airline. Though he has not yet been publicly identified, he currently remains in custody while authorities continue to investigate the unusual incident.

As for the rest of the passengers, the airline said they were “taxied back to the gate” and forced to disembark from the plane, though it did not delay their travels.

“The aircraft and luggage were thoroughly scrutinized,” the company explained, before determining that it was safe to fly to Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. “All passengers were re-boarded and the flight operated as scheduled.”

At this time, it remains unclear how the man was able to gain access to the tarmac.

Hours later, however, Azman Air revealed in a statement on Twitter that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had suspended the aviation security unit heads who were on duty during the “regrettable security infringement.”

“The current arrangement is aimed at ensuring an efficient and thorough investigation towards the recovery and sustenance of the airport’s proactive security integrity,” Azman Air said.

“FAAN views this breach as a serious security concern and has commenced [an] investigation to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of this incident to forestall future occurrence,” the company added.