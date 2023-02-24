Calif. Man Breaks Guinness World Record After Visiting Disneyland Almost 3,000 Times

A California man has broken the Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland on Tuesday after traveling to the happiest place on Earth almost 3,000 times.

Jeff Reitz, 50, started visiting the theme park every day in 2012, totaling 2,995 trips over the course of eight years, three months and 13 days.

"It started as a joke between friends when Disneyland announced they were giving an 'Extra Disney Day' when they announced the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012," the Huntington Beach man told the Guinness World Records.

"We decided to use Disneyland as a positive as we were out of work and had annual passes that had been gifted, so it was a source of free entertainment," he said. "It helped to get us out and put a positive mindset, log exercise with all the steps taken, and always networking since you never knew who you would meet."

"Over the years I visited Disneyland with others and did solo trips," he said. "It got to be where my schedule was pretty constant so it depended more on others wanting to come join the fun."

"Even to hold a full-time job required me to keep close tabs on the park calendar along with my own to be sure I could make it into Disneyland before it closed when they had special events," Reitz added.

After beginning each visit by tuning into social media, Reitz told Guinness, "I would usually take a walk around the park. I enjoy photography so I was always watching for images to capture that I could post to share."

"Some days I would go on lots of attractions and other times I might focus my attention on a single section of the park," he added. "There is only one 'ride' in Disneyland, being Mr. Toad's Wild Ride. But the Matterhorn Bobsleds have always been my favorite attraction."

According to Guinness, Reitz was approached by a reporter who had been following his posts about visiting Disneyland every day at the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012, marking Seitz's 60th consecutive trip to the park.

"Then on 2012 July 1, halfway through the year, the Orange County Register reporter printed a story about making it to Day 183 and then the Associated Press picked up the story and it became real as I was getting contacted by newspapers and radio stations from around the globe asking for interviews," Reitz recalled of his excursion gaining a following. "Then I started having guests in the parks stop me for photos and autographs."

Reitz received a gift basket and proclamation certificates of Honorary Citizenship after he visited the park for 366 days straight, according to the Guinness World Records.

"They also offered me dinner for completion of the second year," he said. "Last, they presented a gift backpack when I reached Day 2000, in 2017."

Reitz's Disneyland adventures have ever inspired others to try and do the same.

"I have always told them 'good luck' and wished them well," Reitz said. "You learn a lot during the time it takes to achieve such a record, like time management and finances in order to be able to have a life and do more than just one thing.

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic ending his streak on March 14, 2020, Reitz would've visited the park 3000 times. However, he is looking forward to returning for Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration this year.

"I have not set a return date yet, but now I think it would be really fun to return with my Guinness World Records title certificate to get pictures where I earned it — inside Disneyland," Reitz said.

But in all, Reitz is just happy to hold the title for the most consecutive visits to the happiest place on Earth.

"So far, I have only told a few people, since it was a surprise to me even, but I believe everyone is going to be very happy and proud that I have earned the recognition that most everyone thought I should have gotten."